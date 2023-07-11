G60 sci-tech corridor gives new vitality to the delta

The G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor in the Yangtze River Delta has continuously deepened and become a national strategy, national program and national action.

Since 2016, the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor in the Yangtze River Delta has gone through version 1.0 "Originating from Songjiang," version 2.0 "Connecting Jiaxing and Hangzhou," version 3.0 "Jointly Built by Nine Cities."



It was later included in the "Outline of the Development Plan for the Yangtze River Delta Region," the national 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan and the Vision for 2035, clearly stating the need to "aim at international advanced sci-tech capabilities and industry systems, accelerate the construction of the G60 sci-tech corridor in the Yangtze River Delta and the industrial innovation belt along the Shanghai-Nanjing route, and improve the ability of the Yangtze River Delta region to allocate global resources and drive national development."

This local practice has continuously deepened and become a national strategy, national program and national action.

By fully implementing the new development concept in a complete, accurate and comprehensive manner and focusing on the two keywords of "integration" and "high quality," the innovation source of Songjiang relies on market-oriented and legalized methods to strengthen the integration and development with eight cities – Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua, Suzhou, Huzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei – and to promote the efficient allocation of various elements in a larger scope, precision docking of innovative elements and cross-regional and deep cooperation of industrial chains in the focus of the real economy and sci-tech ecology.

Over the past seven years, the G60 sci-tech corridor has continuously broken new ground, and created a replicable and promotable new path for China to achieve high-quality regional coordinated development.

Driving along the Songjiang section of the G60 Expressway from northeast to southwest, one can see many industrial parks and modernized factories.

Coordinated development

These include the Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City along the 40-kilometer G60 Expressway Songjiang section, as well as the Songjiang New City Headquarters Research and Development Functional Zone, the western area of the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone and other three comprehensive sci-tech innovation areas, as well as six professional innovation areas – Dongjing Artificial Intelligence Industrial Base, Songjiang Science and Technology Film Park, the eastern area of the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Songjiang Export Processing Zone, Songjiang University Town Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cluster Zone, and Songjiang Intelligent Logistics Functional Zone.



Haier Zhigu Industrial Park is like a banner that showcases the achievements of Songjiang's development. A large number of major industrial projects such as Haier Zhigu, Zhengtai Qidi Smart Electric Port, Super Semiconductor and Xiuzheng Pharmaceuticals have settled in Songjiang.

The 1.0 version of the G60 sci-tech corridor has established Songjiang's high-quality development axis. Currently, 95 percent of Songjiang's advanced manufacturing industry, sci-tech and industrial sectors are concentrated on both sides of the G60 Expressway.

Cai Bin

The integrated circuit industry is booming – major companies such as OmniVision and Quectel Communication are further strengthening the industry chain.

There are now 121 related enterprises in the region, achieving full industry chain layout and development.

The biopharmaceutical cluster is taking shape. Fosun Pharma has received approval for the first domestic biosimilar drug to be listed; Haohai Biological has become China's largest producer of bone and joint space viscoelastic supplements, and Huadao Biotechnology has broken the overseas monopoly on CAR-T cell industry technologies.

There are now nearly 3,000 biopharmaceutical companies in the region, dedicated to creating a biopharmaceutical industry cluster worth over 100 billion yuan (US$13.8 billion).

Artificial intelligence is on the rise – Tencent's G60 Artificial Intelligence Advanced Computing Center has a total investment of 45 billion yuan and is the largest single-scale and world-leading advanced computing hub for artificial intelligence.

The G60 Brain Intelligence Sci-Tech Innovation Base focuses on the cutting-edge fields of brain science and artificial brain research, promoting the research and development and industrialization of artificial brain intelligence technology and breakthroughs in brain-machine interface technology innovation and application.

CSG and Kuka have achieved fruitful success in the field of robot intelligent manufacturing system integration. More than 840 companies in the field of artificial intelligence have built a "Songjiang strength" in the track.

'6+X' emerging industries

The "6+X" strategic emerging industries, including artificial intelligence, biomedicine, integrated circuits, new materials, new energy, intelligent security, satellite Internet and information technology, have emerged in the Songjiang area like bamboo shoots after a spring rain, supporting the high-quality development.



Synergistic development is the essence of high-quality development. In 2017, Songjiang, Jiaxing and Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province signed a strategic cooperation agreement, and the G60 sci-tech corridor in the Yangtze River Delta was extended from the original 40 kilometers to 180 kilometers, spanning Songjiang, Jiaxing and Hangzhou.

The construction of the 2.0 version of the Shanghai-Jiaxing-Hangzhou G60 sci-tech corridor was initiated. In 2018, relying on the opportunity of the national major project, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway, and the construction of the Songjiang hub, nine cities co-hosted the first G60 G60 sci-tech corridor joint meeting, issued the "Songjiang Declaration," and signed a strategic cooperation agreement, making the corridor officially develop into the 3.0 version, covering nine cities in one municipality and three provinces (Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui) throughout the Yangtze River Delta, including Songjiang, Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua, Suzhou, Huzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei, with a synergistic development initiated and fully underway under the guidance of "one corridor, one core and nine cities."

Jiang Huihui

The Wuhu (Shanghai) Industrial Innovation Center project of the Yangtze River Delta G60 sci-tech corridor, began construction in Songjiang in June. It's the first "technology and innovation hub" commissioned by a city in Anhui Province to build its own facility in Shanghai.

"The project will create a 'collaborative innovation model between two cities: incubation in Shanghai, industrialization in Wuhu; research and development in Shanghai, and production in Wuhu; front-end in Shanghai, and back-end in Wuhu'," said an official of the Shanghai liaison office of Wuhu city government. "The corridor provides a platform for innovation and cooperation among cities, promoting specialization and complementary functions."

The Yangtze River Delta G60 sci-tech corridor covers an area of 76,200 square kilometers with a population of about 57.92 million. Through complementary advantages, positive interaction and win-win development, the nine cities that make up the corridor continue to generate high-quality development vitality and make new changes.