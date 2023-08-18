District tops city's industrial enterprises for second year

For two consecutive years, the number of industrial enterprises in Songjiang has ranked first in the city.

Important indicators such as industrial output value, industrial fixed asset investment, import and export volume and the number of national-level "Little Giant" enterprises all rank second in the city.

Since the beginning of this year, Songjiang has persisted in driving its development with innovation and quality.

The district has achieved significant results in green transformation.

In the first five months of this year, the district achieved an industrial profit of 7.97 billion yuan (US$574.2 million), a year-on-year increase of 217.5 percent, ranking first among all eight suburban districts.

Twenty among the 31 major industries achieved a year-on-year increase in profit in the first half of the year, 16.1 percentage points higher compared with the year-on-year increase in the first five months.

"The district's industrial growth is characterized by rapid growth of key industries, strong profitability of industrial enterprises and a wide range of growth among key enterprises," said an official in charge of the district's economic and information commission.

Among the industrial enterprises, new energy, advanced equipment, biotechnology, energy conservation and environmental protection industries achieved double-digit growth, said the commission.