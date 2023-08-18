﻿
Feature / District

District tops city's industrial enterprises for second year

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:46 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
For two consecutive years, the number of industrial enterprises in Songjiang has ranked first in the city.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:46 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
District tops city's industrial enterprises for second year

For two consecutive years, the number of industrial enterprises in Songjiang has ranked first in Shanghai.

Important indicators such as industrial output value, industrial fixed asset investment, import and export volume and the number of national-level "Little Giant" enterprises all rank second in the city.

Since the beginning of this year, Songjiang has persisted in driving its development with innovation and quality.

District tops city's industrial enterprises for second year

The district has achieved significant results in green transformation.

In the first five months of this year, the district achieved an industrial profit of 7.97 billion yuan (US$574.2 million), a year-on-year increase of 217.5 percent, ranking first among all eight suburban districts.

Twenty among the 31 major industries achieved a year-on-year increase in profit in the first half of the year, 16.1 percentage points higher compared with the year-on-year increase in the first five months.

"The district's industrial growth is characterized by rapid growth of key industries, strong profitability of industrial enterprises and a wide range of growth among key enterprises," said an official in charge of the district's economic and information commission.

Among the industrial enterprises, new energy, advanced equipment, biotechnology, energy conservation and environmental protection industries achieved double-digit growth, said the commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     