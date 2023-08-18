﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang hosts 3 exhibitions: fabric art, women's work, and landscapes

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
Three exhibitions featuring fabric art, female artists' work and landscape are underway in Songjiang.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
Songjiang hosts 3 exhibitions: fabric art, women's work, and landscapes
Ti Gong

A Songjiang-style printmaking work on show at the exhibition.

Centennial fabric art legend

The Second Ferry Culture and Art Exhibition, titled "Centennial Fabric Art Legend," is being held at the Chedun Town Printmaking Art Museum. The exhibition features silk screen printing, Shanghai-style paper cuttings, calligraphy and seal cutting. It shows the ancient and modern changes of the rice trading history, ferry culture in the town and the textile culture in the south of the Yangtze River.

Dates: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 9am-3pm

Venue: Chedun Town Printmaking Art Museum

Address: No. 761, Dongmen Village, Huayang Old Street

华阳老街东门村761号

Female artists' works

Female Artists' Works Exhibition opens at the Shanghai Xianhe Art Museum. More than 10 female painters showcase over 50 works, including oil paintings, ink wash, watercolor, printmaking and many others. They show women's keen observation, sensitivity and aesthetic qualities, focusing on inner world and self expression.

Dates: Through September 12

Venue: Xianhe Art Museum

Address: 150 Gulang Rd

鼓浪路150号

'Forever July'

The exhibition "Forever July" is being held at the Huating Art Space. Different artistic forms and diverse styles showcase the landscape of Songjiang, and display its people's love for life and pursuit of art.

Dates: Through August 30

Venue: Huating Art Space

Address: 1626 Renmin Rd N.

人民北路1626号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     