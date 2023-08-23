Minhang increases supply of affordable talent apartments

Trendy, cozy and affordable talent apartments are becoming available in the geographical center of Shanghai to meet the accommodation need of newly-graduated or relocating talent.

Trendy, cozy and affordable talent apartments are mushrooming in Minhang District to meet the accommodation needs of college graduates, as well as throngs of out-of-town talent.

Some unlicensed housing agents, a sudden rise of rental fees by landlords and false listings of rental information are among the challenges that young people may face when looking for their dwellings in Shanghai.

However, in recent years, a rise of talent apartments is changing the situation. The monthly rental of a 25-square-meter talent apartment can range between 1,800 yuan (US$248) and 4,000 yuan a month. Those apartments are also well-furnished and offer plentiful social opportunities nearby.

The Vlinker youth community in Pujiang Town is one among such talent apartment complexes. Trying to sustain the vibe of a university campus, the youth community brings young people through offering social and hobby-nurturing opportunities.

"The place reminds me of a college campus," said a recent graduate surnamed Chen, who works in neighboring Xuhui but chose to live in youth community in Pujiang. "Though in a suburban area, I'm very satisfied with the lifestyle it offers.

"Compared to the rental fee of 5,000 to 6,000 yuan per person monthly in downtown Shanghai, a single-bedroom apartment here costs only 2,000 yuan, with better decoration and property management service than general rental choices from housing agents or landlords. In addition I am making friends at this youth community," Chen added.

The housing styles at Vlinker youth community in Pujiang Town offer seven choices for flats, duplexes and lofts, with well-equipped kitchens, bathrooms and other furniture and home appliances. The community also provides a free shuttle bus service for commuters to transfer to nearby subway stations.

Its six buildings with 3,116 rental units now house about 5,000 young people. Among them, 80 percent are aged 20-30 and 40 percent work in the information technology, sci-tech, finance and consulting sectors.

In addition to its rental service, the community is also equipped with facilities like basketball courts, bookstores, study lounges and board game rooms to enrich the lives of its residents.

In recent years, Shanghai has been strenuously building up its subsidized rental housing services. In Minhang, there have been about 16,800 units of subsidized talent rental housing allocated in 22 projects thus far. From the second quarter to the end of 2023, an addition of 28,000 talent apartment units will be allocated.

Besides Vlinker, other venues in the district that offer affordable and cozy talent rental services include the City-Hub near Longfor Minhang Paradise Walk, priced at 2,600-3,500 yuan per month for a 25-square-meter apartment; and Hongqiao Youth Apartment, which offers a minimum rental price of about 4,000 yuan for a unit. Rental coupons will be distributed to professionals and new graduates.

In 2023, the district also launched 22 district-level talent service centers, which offer assistance for residence permits approval, policy explanations on employment and recruitment, as well as meeting spaces for start-ups to launch seminars, business negotiations, technology sharing conferences, and innovation platforms.