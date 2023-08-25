Watertowns gain popularity among young hanfu fans

The three ancient water towns in Qingpu District — Jinze, Liantang and Zhujiajiao — provide perfect backgrounds for young lovers of hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes).

Honored as “the No.1 hometown of stone bridges in Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River),” Jinze Town was built in the early Song Dynasty (960-1279).

The town, which has 42 stone bridges of different styles, is a haven for Song-style hanfu enthusiasts who want to seek an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse themselves in its peaceful and idyllic scenery.

During summertime, the white walls, grey tiles, and green plants, along with colorful flowers, form a beautiful scene.

Liantang ancient town has maintained its Jiangnan flavor for millennia. Historical records of Liantang exist in many chronicles dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) until the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

With tree shadows swaying and reflecting in the water, as well as stone paths and ancient piers, the town showcases a picturesque scenery, which goes well with the traditional clothes of the Wei (AD 220-265), Jin (AD 265-420), and Southern and Northern Dynasties (AD 420-589).

Shi Jun

Zhujiajiao, a popular watertown famous for its water scenes and rich culture of Jiangnan, is deemed one of the “50 must-go places in China for foreign visitors.”

Most of its residential buildings retain the architectural style of the Ming Dynasty, with small windows and pavilions, and are full of relics but not outdated, showcasing the prosperity of the town from ancient times to the present.

It is a pleasant place for dressing in the hanfu of the Ming Dynasty and enjoying a stroll along its ancient stone paths.