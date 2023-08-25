﻿
Feature / District

Watertowns gain popularity among young hanfu fans

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
The three ancient water towns in Qingpu District — Jinze, Liantang and Zhujiajiao — provide perfect backgrounds for young lovers of hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes).
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0

Three ancient watertowns in Qingpu District — Jinze, Liantang and Zhujiajiao — have gained increasing popularity among local young lovers of hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes).

Honored as “the No.1 hometown of stone bridges in Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River),” Jinze Town was built in the early Song Dynasty (960-1279).

The town, which has 42 stone bridges of different styles, is a haven for Song-style hanfu enthusiasts who want to seek an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse themselves in its peaceful and idyllic scenery.

During summertime, the white walls, grey tiles, and green plants, along with colorful flowers, form a beautiful scene.

Liantang ancient town has maintained its Jiangnan flavor for millennia. Historical records of Liantang exist in many chronicles dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) until the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

With tree shadows swaying and reflecting in the water, as well as stone paths and ancient piers, the town showcases a picturesque scenery, which goes well with the traditional clothes of the Wei (AD 220-265), Jin (AD 265-420), and Southern and Northern Dynasties (AD 420-589).

Watertowns gain popularity among young <i>hanfu</i> fans
Shi Jun

Visitors in Ming-style hanfu outfit immerse themselves in the historical ambiance of Zhujiajiao watertown.

Zhujiajiao, a popular watertown famous for its water scenes and rich culture of Jiangnan, is deemed one of the “50 must-go places in China for foreign visitors.”

Most of its residential buildings retain the architectural style of the Ming Dynasty, with small windows and pavilions, and are full of relics but not outdated, showcasing the prosperity of the town from ancient times to the present.

It is a pleasant place for dressing in the hanfu of the Ming Dynasty and enjoying a stroll along its ancient stone paths.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     