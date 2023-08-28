A look at some unique Jing'an commercial landmarks

From the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone to the Suzhou Creek waterfront area, commercial sites are popping up across Jing'an to support its aim to be a global consumption landmark.

As a booming commercial hub in Shanghai, Jing’an’s total retail sales of consumer goods ranked first among the downtown districts in the first half of this year, retaining its title for the entire year of 2022.

From the well-established Nanjing Road W. commercial zone to the newly emerged Suzhou Creek waterfront area, fancy commercial sites are popping up across the district to support its development to become an international consumption landmark, and its goal to earn 160 billion yuan (US$22 billion) in total retail sales of consumer goods in 2023.

Let’s look at some of the unique commercial landmarks in Jing’an.

MOHO

Address: 699 Jiangning Rd

Keyword: avant-garde retailing

MOHO Shanghai opened in January as a new commercial landmark in Jing’an.

Under the theme of “A Life More Extraordinary,” it adopts contrasting trendy retail concepts by introducing more than 50 first stores and concept stores, including French luxury department store Galeries Lafayette and popular cross-border makeup platform MOHO BEAUTÉ.

Tsutaya Bookstore, designed using shikumen (stone-gate) building elements, has over 35,000 books, 60,000 stationery and cultural items, and has collaborated with LEGO for a pop-up store featuring a wall of LEGO tropical plants and four themed sections.

The Baiying and Cinker Restaurant and Cinema integrates dining with movie screenings, with an Art Deco design paying tribute to Hollywood’s golden age.

Zhangyuan

Address: 590 Weihai Rd

Keyword: boutiques in shikumen

Zhangyuan, once China’s first modern pleasure garden, has been transformed through urban renewal efforts into a trendy commercial area while preserving 43 historical buildings in 28 different architectural styles. The western section of the area opened last year.



Its old buildings now house boutique stores and pop-up displays of well-established luxury brands, such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Vacheron Constantin, as well as popular stores like Blue Bottle Coffee, By Far and the RE Bike Museum.

The area also hosts a variety of fashion and cultural activities, including pop-up events on the weekend-only pedestrian street on Maoming Rd N. featuring themed installations and exhibitions.

Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World

Address: 100 Fujian Rd N.

Keyword: art-wise

This is a large shopping area with 60,000 square meters of open commercial space and 42,000 square meters of green space, situated alongside Suzhou Creek.

It features historic buildings such as Tianhou Palace and Shenyuli, which have been restored to include modern functions like boutiques and cafes.

The mall showcases art installations and will soon debut an international light show and sculpture exhibit.

Jing'an Joy City

Address: 166 Xizang Rd N.

Keyword: ACGN paradise

Here is a popular destination for animation, comics, games and novels culture, featuring retailers selling anime products and themed eateries.

Pop-up events feature classic scenes from horror manga series, such as “Tomie,” “Uzumaki” and “Gyo,” and anime themes like “Spy × Family.” Visitors can also enjoy interactive experiences like photobooths and capsule-toy vending machines.

A Demon Slayer-themed restaurant will soon open from August 31 to October 8.