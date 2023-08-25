﻿
Feature / District

Discovering new delights at Panlong Tiandi

Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District, provides a new window for the world to understand Shanghai, Jiangnan and its culture.
Following its renovation, Panlong Town is now home to enticing restaurants and dessert shops.

Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District, opened to the public in late April.

Located near Panlong Road Station on Metro Line 17, just one stop away from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the 530,000-square-meter mixed-use complex is committed to serving as a new window for the world to understand Shanghai, the Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of Yangtze River) area and its culture.

This summer, a bunch of new restaurants and dessert shops have been added to the complex with unique offers and discounts.

Located alongside the waterside and surrounded by bamboo, Qiyuan·Zhuhui provides creative Hangzhou-style cuisine.

The place emphasizes the freshness of its ingredients and its fully handmade on-site cooking style, offering multiple sensory enjoyment.

If you love to enjoy a summer barbecue camping experience that welcomes your pets, CAMP.33 is a good option.

Here, pets can have fun at the pet park, while their owners enjoy barbecued food in an outside camping area.

Sue Hsiao Liu Dim Sum is a Shanghai-style dim sum chain store famous for its xiaolongbao, or small steamed buns.

The Panlong Tiandi outlet is its first in Shanghai that offers fresh-brewed tea to go with the local delicacy.

A newly opened Japanese-style pastry shop adopts traditional handmade craftsmanship to offer a variety of Japanese daifuku desserts.

Those who are tired from strolling in the complex can enter the Other Tea to order a limited-edition tea drink to enjoy a relaxing moment. A tea drink brand born in Suzhou, the place is decorated in wood colors.

RECLASSIFIED is an aroma store which sells a variety of perfumes, aromatherapy oils, and body lotions.

It was designed to provide a philosophical and aesthetic feast to fragrance lovers by means of salon-class products and a perfumery service.

If you are a noodle lover, the Fuxing Noodles & Tea restaurant should satisfy your taste buds.

The chain restaurant, whose Hangzhou outlet was recently named a Bib Gourmand restaurant by the Michelin Guide Hangzhou, offers more than 10 types of freshly-cooked Pian Er Chuan (a Huangzhou-style noodles).

