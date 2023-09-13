﻿
Feature / District

Hangzhou Asian Games' robot mascots represent China's evolving landscape

Xinhua
  15:22 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
The 19th Asiad's three mascots drew inspiration from Hangzhou's three World Heritage sites: the archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Culture, the West Lake and the Grand Canal.
Xinhua
  15:22 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
Hangzhou Asian Games' robot mascots represent China's evolving landscape
Xinhua

An aerial shot of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, known as "the Big Lotus," and the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Aquatic Sports Arena (left).

Wang Wenjuan, who hails from Beijing, is looking forward to the opening ceremony of the upcoming 19th Asian Games, scheduled from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

The 34-year-old shares a special connection with the sports gala because her nickname is "Panpan." Panpan was the name of the mascot of the 11th Asian Games held in Beijing, the first time China hosted a comprehensive international sporting event.

From Panpan to the trio of robotic mascots of the Hangzhou Asian Games, she believes these sporting symbols are a reflection of China's evolving landscape.

Wang's father, Wang Long, still vividly recalls the excitement he felt upon hearing the news that China would host the Asian Games.

"The name of the mascot was frequently mentioned on different occasions," said the father, adding that when his daughter was born in 1989, a year before the Beijing Asian Games, he decided to name her "Panpan."

The adorable panda mascot, Panpan, holding a gold medal, quickly became a widely recognized and beloved symbol seen everywhere in China at the time. The name literally means "expectation," which aptly captured the sentiment of the Chinese people during that era of reform and opening up.

When asked what his expectations were at that time, the 61-year-old Wang replied instantly: "A better life."

Back then he was living in Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, a city that has evolved from a small fishing village into the country's first and most successful special economic zone.

In 1990, Wang Long purchased his first color television, a Panasonic brand. However, due to his busy work life, he only had the opportunity to watch the Asian Games competitions occasionally. But the event impressed him deeply.

"Before the Beijing Asiad, I seldom saw foreign people," he said. "It attracted them to come and learn about the real China. After that, our life improved greatly."

Twenty years later, China hosted the Asian Games for the second time. This event took place in the thriving city of Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong. Since it was dubbed "City of Goats," the mascot of the sporting extravaganza was a collection of five goats named A Xiang, A He, A Ru, A Yi and Le Yangyang. In Cantonese, these names symbolized auspiciousness, harmony and happiness.

In 2010, China overtook Japan to become the world's second-largest economy. According to Zhang Wen, a teacher at the China Academy of Art, the mascots – a large goat leading four smaller ones – represented order and rationality following a period of rapid growth.

"China has made great achievements in economic and social development, and people attached more importance to harmony," he said.

Zhang is the chief designer of the mascots for the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The design, named "Jiangnanyi" or "Memories of Jiangnan," is based on a famous poem about Hangzhou, and it was chosen from among 4,633 proposals. The mascots drew inspiration from Hangzhou's three World Heritage sites: the archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Culture, the West Lake and the Grand Canal.

Hangzhou Asian Games' robot mascots represent China's evolving landscape
Xinhua

Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian are the names of the 19th Asiad's three mascots.

Hangzhou Asian Games' robot mascots represent China's evolving landscape
Xinhua

Volunteers of the Asian Games and Asian Para Games take a group selfie.

Meanwhile, robot imagery of the mascots also reflected China's emphasis on technology development. Over the past five years, China fully implemented the innovation-driven development strategy and improved and upgraded the industrial structure, according to the government work report this year.

The mascots have received a positive response from the Chinese people, which, according to Wang Zhongwu, a sociology professor at Shandong University, can be attributed to people's affection for and confidence in traditional Chinese culture.

"While China is becoming stronger, its culture is gaining increasing popularity not only within the country but also overseas," he said.

The traditional elements have been seamlessly integrated with robot imagery, symbolizing the contemporary perception of China, where traditional culture is well preserved alongside rapid technological advancements, the professor noted.

Shu Qiuhong, 29, enjoys cruising on her motorbike while wearing hanfu (traditional robes embellished with intricate embroidery). As soon as she laid eyes on the Hangzhou Asiad mascots, she shared their image with her friends.

"The mascots can help more foreigners understand our culture," Shu said.

While Wang Long, now retired, is eagerly waiting to watch the Hangzhou Asian Games on television, his daughter hopes to witness the embrace of Chinese culture, as portrayed during the event, by a wider audience.

"I hope that our technology can bring some changes to the world," she said.



Source: Xinhua   Editor: Su Yanxian
West Lake
Panasonic
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     