﻿
Feature / District

Foreign investment association established

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Rong Changchun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0
The foreign investment association, with 128 companies as founding members, is another milestone as the district government develops a global market-oriented economy.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Rong Changchun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0
Foreign investment association established
Ti Gong

Minhang District set up a foreign investment association on August 18, strengthening its efforts to develop a global market-oriented economy.

Minhang District set up a foreign investment association on August 18, strengthening its efforts to develop a global market-oriented economy.

The district is currently home to 11,160 foreign-funded companies, 65 multinational headquarters and 87 foreign research and development centers.

The new organization was jointly initiated by Heraeus (China) Investment, Evonik (China) Investment Shanghai and Estee Lauder (Shanghai) Commercial Co, with 128 companies as founding members.

During the launch ceremony of the association, Chen Yujian, Minhang's Party secretary, said "the district will always regard foreign companies as its fellow travelers in growth; partners in entrepreneurship, and family members in emotion.

"The new association will promise the foreign companies a more open business environment," Chen added.

Ai Zhouping, president of Heraeus China, was elected as president of the association.

"The association will be an open and beneficial exchange platform for membership companies, as well as a bond between foreign companies and the government," Ai said.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Evonik
Minhang
Estee Lauder
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     