Feature / District

Exchange platform enables cheaper, safer artwork arrival

  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0
Shanghai granted its first batch of 30 "6+365 Days" permanent exhibition exchange platforms in April 2018, before the 1st China International Import Expo.
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0

Two artworks from the United States reached an exhibition in Minhang safely and timely, thanks to one of the district's "6+365 Days" permanent exhibition exchange platforms for China International Import Expo.

The two artworks, valued at US$85,000 in total, arrived at a contemporary art exhibition at the end of August at Amanyangyun luxury hotel in Minhang.

Their punctual arrival benefited from the "6+365 Days" green channel of the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center, also known as Hongqiao Pinhui.

Ti Gong

A staffer escorts an artwork during transportation at the Hongqiao Pinhui Type B bonded logistics center in Minhang District.

Shanghai granted its first batch of 30 "6+365 Days" permanent exhibition exchange platforms in April 2018, before the 1st CIIE, to maximize the influence of the expo beyond its session of six days, and to better facilitate the entry of global commodities, services and technologies into the Chinese market.

Hongqiao Pinhui welcomed its selection as one such platform in October 2020.

The transportation of the artworks this time was Hongqiao Pinhui's first trial in daily bonded exhibitions for artworks.

Art exhibitions, due to their short duration and expensive exhibits, usually prefer bonded exhibitions, noted for being flexible, lower cost and lower risk, to traditional arrivals, which require more preparation time and higher taxes.

The two artworks passed Customs approval in June. After their bonded entry, Hongqiao Pinhui, while offering a guaranteed and convenient service for its client, cooperated with the Aman Group in transport, unloading, declaration, collection of security deposit and release, and achieved the final successful bonded exhibition of the artworks.

Hongqiao Pinhui has a 51,000-square-meter Type B bonded logistics center, and its Type B bonded service in 2022 ranked in the top 8 among 84 institutions of the kind nationwide in terms of import volume per unit of floor efficiency.

Type B bonded logistics centers usually have multiple logistics companies in operation compared with Type A bonded services, which usually comprise one major logistics company serving internal logistics of a multinational corporation.

Source: SHINE
