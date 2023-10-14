Tour of Chongming Island is the 'wheel deal'

The final stage of The Tour of Chongming Island – UCI Women's WorldTour 2023, the City Circuit Race, was the last opportunity for riders to strive for an ideal ranking.

The entire distance of 112.3 kilometers required riders to first cycle a large circle of more than 30 kilometers, and then conduct seven small circles in the urban area of Chongming, with each circle 11.5 kilometers.

Among them, there were three sprint points at 31.8 kilometers, 54.8 kilometers, and 77.8 kilometers, respectively. At the same time, there was also a level-4 climbing point at 6.7 kilometers.

At 11:40am, the closing stage of the competition, the third stage or the Chongzhong stage and the City Circuit Race, officially began.

During the race, the riders mostly were in large groups, and in the remaining 28 kilometers, they were constantly exploratory breakthroughs. However, the large groups quickly followed and were unable to form a breakthrough group. In the last 10 kilometers, riders continuously launched attacks and were constantly chased back.

Entering the last stage, all team sprinters were in place, and in the final sprint, the green jersey owner of the UAE Team ADQ, Consonni Chiara, performed even more outstandingly, sprinting at the top of the line and through the finish line. Her personal total score also rose to first place, earning a yellow leading jersey.

The championships in the three stages from Thursday through Saturday were changing every day, indicating the intensity of competition in the event.

On the first day, the stage champion was Mylene De Zoete of the CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling, while on the second day, the stage champion was Hanna Tserakh of the Li Ning Star Ladies.

On the last day of the race, the championship belonged to Chiara. It was interesting that the owner of the yellow jersey, who ranked first in the total score, changed accordingly with the champion of the stage.

The Tour of Chongming Island has now come to an end. Since 2003, cycling has become a brand name of Chongming, and the first cycling theme park in China is on the island, which is also regarded as a "cycling paradise" by riders.