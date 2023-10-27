Lingang unveils new data economy industrial park

A data economy industrial park was unveiled on Friday in Lingang, for the promotion of cross-border digital economic and trade exchanges, and international data cooperation.

Ti Gong

A data economy industrial park was unveiled on Friday in Lingang Special Area, committed to promoting cross-border digital economic trade exchanges and international data cooperation, leading the global data economy industry to new heights.

During the unveiling ceremony on Friday, Chen Jinshan, Party secretary of Lingang, pointed out in his speech that the establishment of the International Data Economy Industrial Park is to vigorously promote the high-level opening up of the Lingang Special Area, shoulder the banner of safe and high-quality development of the data industry, gather more outstanding data industry enterprises and capital, vigorously promote international cooperation and industrial development of the data economy, and make special contributions to the construction of the digital China.

Tang Hao, deputy director of the Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee, introduced the implementation plan and supporting policies for the International Data Economy Industrial Park.

The construction plan proposes that the International Data Economy Industrial Park will be built into a high-level international data cooperation bridgehead, a leading area for cross-border institutional innovation of high standard data, a high-quality international data industry cluster, and a new hub for high-energy data circulation infrastructure.

By 2025, the industrial park will focus on creating 10 highly functional international data cooperation platforms, more than 50 convenient data flow and international cooperation and innovation scenarios, gathering 100 top enterprises, and achieving a data industry scale of 100 billion yuan (US$13.7 billion).

Ti Gong

The International Data Economy Industrial Park is in the International Innovation Synergy Area of the Lingang Special Area. Following the three-step development strategy of "startup area plus expansion area plus open area,” it will gradually create a “demonstration model for cross-border data circulation and international data services,” according to Tang.

It will also be an “innovative and active international data industry cluster area,” as well as an “international data economy industry open ecosystem with diverse formats and complete functions,” he added.

At the scene, Lingang Group and CapitaLand Group signed a memorandum of cooperation, jointly committed to the construction and industrial development of the park.

Both sides will work together to promote the integration of their respective industrial chains, strengthen personnel exchanges and information cooperation between Shanghai and Singapore, and jointly provide service support for cross-regional cooperation and linkage between the two enterprises.

Meanwhile, Lingang has carried out the matchmaking of cross-border data circulation rules, collaborating with Singapore and China ASEAN Information Port to align cross-border data management frameworks such as the ASEAN Data Management Framework (DMF) and Model Contractual Clauses for Cross Border Data Flows (MCCs).

Lu Sen, head of the Data Division of the Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee, told Shanghai Daily, “We are actively seeking national support.

“Lingang owns quite a number of submarine optical cables and acts as a very important login nodes nationwide. The main goal of connecting Singapore is to gather corporate resources, promote better integration into the world’s information and data communication channels, and broaden the channels to benefit more enterprises,” Lu said.