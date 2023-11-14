﻿
A journey along the Silk Road through time and terrain

  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-11-14       0
Ding He, a researcher at the Kizil Caves Research Institute in Xinjiang and a frequent traveler along the Silk Road, is displaying photographs from his 22 years in the region.
A photography exhibition, "Silk Road Ode - Commemorating the Tenth Anniversary of the 'Belt and Road' Initiative," opened at the Museum of Shanghai International Business and Economics University in Songjiang.

It features breathtaking landscapes captured by Ding He, a guest researcher at the Kizil Caves Research Institute in Xinjiang and an intrepid Silk Road traveler who has spent 22 years photographing the area.

The exhibition hall is dominated by an 8x10 large-format camera, which was used to photograph most of the 50 exhibited works. Behind the camera is a 1.8-meter dome that painstakingly recreates Cave 21 in the Kumul Kizil Cave Valley. This "dome" is adorned with exquisite murals, creating an immersive experience that transports visitors to the distant and enigmatic lands of the Western regions of China.

The works on display are mostly recorded on film and represent the best selections from Ding's 22 years of intense study and photography, including 43 trips to Xinjiang. The exhibition is organized into four thematic areas, each dedicated to a different location of the Silk Road: the Turpan Basin, the Lop Desert, the ancient kingdom of Kucha, and the Hetian Oasis.

It will be open to the public until the end of May next year, giving art and history buffs plenty of time to explore the Silk Road's visual treasures.

Ding will interact with the public with guided tours and lectures in university classrooms and the exhibition space.



Address: 1900 Wenxiang Road文翔路1900号

Date: through May 31, 2024

