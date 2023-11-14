﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang specialty, sauce-flavored preserved pork, updated for modern tastes

The dish has a rich umami flavor with a blend of saltiness, and the addition of tender and crispy pig ears enhances the texture, giving a melt-in-your-mouth silky smoothness.
Sauce-flavored preserved pork, a beloved taste for locals in Songjiang, is a delicacy that many people have grown up with. The finished preserved pork has a rich umami flavor with a perfect blend of saltiness. The addition of tender and crispy pig ears enhances the texture, and the silky smoothness as it melts in your mouth is unforgettable.

Step into the Lanqiao Food Court in Fangsong Community, where chefs are busy making preserved pork these days.

Two large pots are bubbling away, releasing a comforting warmth. Inside these pots are the primary ingredients for making preserved pork: pig's head meat, pork belly, and pork skin cooked together over low heat for about five hours.

"Cooking pig's head meat until it's tender takes about one and a half hours, and to ensure the quality, we have to skim off any impurities every 10 minutes. This is crucial to remove any gamey taste," a chef explained.

After cooking the pig's head, it undergoes a series of steps, including deboning, chopping, seasoning, and freezing. After cooling overnight, the high-concentration collagen-rich broth solidifies into an amber-colored, jelly-like block. Finally, it is sliced into thin pieces and packaged.

While traditional preserved pork only uses meat from the pig's head, modern versions add additional leg meat to lower the fat content and make it more enjoyable to eat. The latest "healthy and improved" version of preserved pork has received rave reviews, even from seasoned food enthusiasts.

The perfectly balanced blend of savory flavors, with the crispy cartilage nestled within the tender meat, and the luxurious silky texture make it a unique dish.

﻿
