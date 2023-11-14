﻿
Feature / District

Exhibition explores Songjiang's calligraphy history

Dong Qichang Museum of Calligraphy and Painting is hosting the Shanghai Museum's "Millennial Heritage - Yunjian School Special Exhibition" until December 19.
The Shanghai Museum's "Millennial Heritage – Yunjian School Special Exhibition" has begun at the Dong Qichang Museum of Calligraphy and Painting. The show includes 37 original pieces and 15 sets from the collections of the Shanghai Museum, Cheng Shifa Art Museum, and Songjiang Museum by 12 prominent artists of the Yunjian School, or Songjiang-style calligraphy and painting. The exhibition reconsiders the region's calligraphy history, highlighting the rich tradition and origins of Songjiang calligraphy. The show will be on display until December 19.

Artists from across the country have gathered at Shanghai's Moonlake Sculpture Park for an event titled "Autumn Exploration in Shanghai: Discovering Land Art." They crafted a whimsical "Giant Pumpkin Art Kingdom" out of locally procured pumpkins and wheat straw from Shanghai's outskirts. This 20,000-square-meter "Land Art Kingdom" not only provides engaging experiences for families, but it's also a great place to spend a fall day with friends. The event will last until November 26.

The Guangfulin International Cultural Exchange Center is hosting an art exhibition titled The Mystery of Shanhaijing (Classic of Mountains and Seas). Shanhaijing is an ancient Chinese text that is a compilation of mythical and geographical lore. The exhibition, hailed as a visual feast, features a massive 9.9-meter-long and 1.9-meter-high "Mountain and Seas Map," as well as a staggering 10,000 sculptures depicting 447 mountains, over 7,900 tribal figures, and more than 1,900 divine beasts, immortal herbs, and divine trees described in the classic. The exhibition is on display until December 31, 2024.

Songjiang
Shanghai Museum
