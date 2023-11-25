Creating globally influential 'carnival' in finance

The 2023 Dishui Lake Emerging Finance Conference will be held in the Lingang Special Area early next month, focusing on new strategies, models, and paths for emerging finance.

The 2023 Dishui Lake Emerging Finance Conference will be held in the Lingang Special Area early next month, focusing on new strategies, models, and paths for emerging finance to boost China's financial power.

The conference will further leverage the leading and pioneering advantages of the Lingang Special Area, focus on the open and innovative development of emerging financial formats, and create a more practical and efficient cooperation and exchange platform to innovate and create a globally influential "carnival" in the emerging financial field.

The annual conference is dedicated to forming a better industrial environment and establishing the brand of "China's Dishui Lake and the World's Financial Bay."

The central financial work conference held last month proposed the goal of building a "financial powerhouse," which clearly requires the completion of five major articles: technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance, and focuses on promoting high-level financial opening up.

The municipal Party committee and government also requires Lingang to further focus on developing key areas such as emerging finance and enhance development capabilities.

The conference will host government and financial regulatory department officials, renowned experts and scholars, industry leaders, as well as financial institutions, development companies, industrial parks, and leading enterprises, small and medium-sized scientific and technological innovation enterprises and other entities. They will jointly participate in building a large platform for communication and cooperation among all parties, and create a grand gathering and "carnival" of emerging finance with global influence beside Dishui Lake.

This conference will mainly include a high-level opening ceremony, a keynote speech composed of six well-known domestic and foreign economists, three special seminars, several sub-forums, and more than 30 "high-level" activities that combine internationalization, professionalism, effectiveness, and influence.

The conference will release a series of heavyweight achievements, including the "Dishui Lake Initiative for Emerging Financial Development," the "Lingang Emerging Financial Development Report," and the "Blue Book of Several Professional Fields in Emerging Finance," showcasing more than 100 innovative mechanisms, cases, products, and services of emerging finance. More than 100 young economic elites, financial and trade experts from both China and abroad have also bee invited to attend.

The sub-forum of the conference will invite relevant international organizations and professional associations to jointly organize, with topics focusing on the three emerging financial directions of "cross-border finance," "technology finance," and "fintech," and integrating key content such as responsibility investment and influence investment.

At the same time, the conference will also hold several special seminars, focusing on topics such as "offshore finance," "shipping finance," "generative AI models promoting financial development," and "high-quality development of listed enterprises."

During the conference, a themed exhibition on emerging finance in Lingang will also be held.

Various financial institutions and parks in the special area will explore and innovate in promoting the development of emerging finance, and build a communication and exchange platform between financial institutions, parks, and enterprises.

Sun Xiaohe, head of the Financial and Trade Division of the Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee, stated at the briefing on Friday that this conference will highlight the Lingang Special Area's efforts to build a "special economic functional zone" and accelerate the construction of high-end service functions in the "five new towns."

"The conference will implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the central financial work conference, and focus on the most prominent development directions of the special area such as 'openness and innovation'," Sun said.

"A series of activities will be held throughout the year, including the release of innovative achievements, academic seminars, roundtable discussions, exhibitions, and media tours to create a financial 'carnival' for the Lingang Special Area and establish the brand of Dishui Lake Financial Bay."