100-plus agreements signed at Lingang Group's 20th anniversary celebration

Agreements were signed for 106 projects at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Lingang Group on Thursday, involving industries such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, high-end equipment, new energy, advanced materials, digital economy, cross-border finance, and new international trade.

The total investment added exceeds 16 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion), and the rental and sales area of properties exceeds 500,000 square meters.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, Concept Verification Center, Huashan Hospital, and the Lingang Group jointly signed a strategic cooperation agreement, promoting deep collaboration among industry, academia, and research stakeholders; fully utilizing the advantages of the state-owned industrial park operator; and forming a situation of mutual benefit, construction, and sharing between industrial parks and universities.

Fourteen domestic and foreign investment institutions, including Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, CBRE, Deloitte, and Boston Consulting, that cooperate with the Lingang Group, will further support the industrial development of the group to attract more excellent tenants.

The Lingang Group aims to build world-class high-tech parks and is building an "innovation empowerment system in six aspects" for its industrial parks, namely technology, digital, green, service, finance, and overseas innovation.

It reached agreements with partners for a number of innovation empowerment application scenario projects, including JPMorgan Chase's ESG Financial Scenario, and CVTE's Intelligent Electronic Products and Solutions Service Scenario, covering all six aspects.

Since the beginning of this year, the Lingang Group has attracted more businesses. Industrial parks of the group home 1,460 enterprises, attracting a total investment of 106.6 billion yuan. Property leasing and sales of the group has exceeded 1.7 million square meters.

The international board for reinsurance trading in Shanghai, the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Trading Center, and the Dishui Lake School of Advanced Finance of the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics have all been opened, and the Shanghai center of the University of Hong Kong has been officially launched.

A group of unicorn companies including MiniMax and Agibot are also growing rapidly.

A number of key foreign investment projects, including the Boston Scientific Production and Manufacturing Base, Valeo Shanghai R&D Center, BMW Parts Global Distribution Center, and Rockwell Automation Center, have increased their investment.

A number of leading projects, including the China Electric Equipment Group Green Energy Headquarters Project, COMAC Era New Energy Project, and CXMT Shanghai R&D Center, have been successively laid out.

Zhang Ying, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, stated in her speech that Shanghai focuses on leading industries, key industries, new track industries, and future industries, creating world-class industrial clusters, and promoting intelligent, green, and integrated development.

Zhang noted that the industrial parks of Lingang Group help scientists, entrepreneurs, and people from all walks of life to invest, innovate, and start businesses in Shanghai; share the opportunities of the times; share an industry blueprint; jointly build a modern industrial system; and achieve technological self-reliance and self-improvement.