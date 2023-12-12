Golden romance: Songjiang paints a symphony of autumnal splendor

When the golden sun sets Songjiang aglow, each road and corner becomes a thoroughfare of dreams, with the rustling of leaves providing a melody to an enchanting spectacle.

As the chill sets in, Songjiang enters its most picturesque season for foliage and the district transforms into a magnificent canvas of autumnal brilliance. When the golden sun sets Songjiang aglow, each road and corner becomes a thoroughfare of dreams, with the rustling of leaves providing a melodious prelude to an enchanting spectacle.

In this symphony of the seasons, the ginkgo trees emerge as the maestros, commanding nature's grand performance. The leaves of these majestic trees exude a golden blaze, a radiant display that evokes the rich hues of fall.

Some leaves have fully embraced the yellow hue, while others retain a tinge of verdant green, creating a striking contrast that paints the city in a surreal shine.

The fan-shaped leaves, kissed by the soft caress of the afternoon sun, gracefully pirouette and twirl, creating a ballet of autumnal celebration. A gentle breeze, the unseen conductor of this natural orchestra, dominates the descent of leaves, transforming the streets into a magical carpet of glistening gold - a spectacle that captures the very essence of the fall season.

A hidden haven awaits at the southwest corner of the Chenta and Wenxiang roads intersection - the Ginkgo Garden, a place for those seeking to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing beauty of autumn.

This street-corner garden, spanning about 9,500 square meters, is Songjiang's first ginkgo-themed park. Home to more than 1,000 ginkgo trees, the garden becomes a living canvas, with each leaf a brushstroke in nature's masterpiece.

A wooden boardwalk meanders through the ginkgo forest, guiding visitors through this natural gallery where red, orange, yellow and green harmoniously intermingle, creating a visual symphony.

Alongside the wooden path, older people find solace in leisure chairs, basking in the warm afternoon sunshine. A gentle stream, graced by a stone bridge resembling piano keys, winds its way through the ginkgo garden, adding a touch of fluidity to the scenic beauty.

The white pebble-covered pathways, occasionally adorned with the remnants of fallen leaves, produce a soft rustle - a harmonious melody that accompanies the journey through this enchanting landscape.

While the Ginkgo Garden epitomizes the youthful exuberance of deep autumn, Zuibai Pond Park, steeped in classical charm, presents a different yet equally delightful narrative.

Stepping into the park, one is drawn to the lively Reading Pavilion, where older people gather to partake in the pleasures of tea, engage in chess matches and share stories - a scene of serene contentment. Beyond the pavilion lies a hidden courtyard, accessible through the Moon Gate. Here, an ancient ginkgo tree, draped in a resplendent golden cloak, stands tall.

Adjacent to it, a modest yet elegant red maple tree graces a corner, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall autumn tapestry. Further into the park, a small pond reflects the tranquility of the surroundings, creating a visual poetry that resonates with the essence of the season.

Against this picturesque backdrop, newlywed couples, adorned in traditional wedding attire, capture timeless moments amid the rich palette of autumn, creating memories that echo through the ages.

In the spirit of a classic Chinese poem that reads, "Mountains clear, waters pure, night arrives with frost; Deep red trees emerge amid light yellow," Songjiang's expansive and serene autumn landscape beckons residents and visitors alike to embark on a sensory journey through the season.

Leaving the glistening gold and crimson foliage in natural splendor, your autumn exploration of Songjiang can take an intriguing turn toward the district's urban landscape.

According to the District Landscaping and City Appearance Bureau, this year, Songjiang features four "Leaves Untouched" public roads, where the fallen tree leaves are not swept away. The roads will be adorned primarily with liquidambar, maple and ginkgo trees, promising a unique urban landscape painted in hues of orange and gold.

Socks Lane, stretching from Zhongshan Middle to Ledu Roads for over 700 meters, is an enthralling tunnel of vibrant foliage. Decorated with more than 70 maple and liquidambar trees, the air is filled with the essence of autumn and the ground beneath is carpeted in a medley of orange and gold. The interplay of sunlight filtering through the foliage creates a captivating play of shadows, casting a warm and romantic glow.

Yuanzhong Road from Nanqing to Sixian roads, flanked by a canopy of changing leaves, weaves through a tranquil scene of nature's artistry. The crunching sound of leaves underfoot accompanies pedestrians as they stroll along this corridor of autumnal splendor. The road becomes a passage into a world of rustling leaves and warm, earthy colors.

Wencheng Road from Yuanzhong to Renmin roads, with its overarching branches of liquidambar and maple, is a palette of autumn colors. The trees lining the road create a picturesque arch, allowing sunlight to play peek-a-boo through the leaves. This enchanting tunnel of foliage offers a serene escape, inviting all to experience the poetry of fall.

Guyang Road S. from Songhui Middle to Zhongshan Middle roads, with its majestic ginkgo trees and vibrant maples, transforms into a golden pathway. The juxtaposition of the yellow leaves against the urban backdrop is a visual feast, providing a serene retreat for those looking for peaceful moments in nature's seasonal spectacle.

The policy of "Leaves Untouched" streets do not mean neglect or lack of cleanliness. On the contrary, these routes adhere to higher cleanliness standards and meticulous management.

"Every morning from 5 to 7:30am, we clean the roads, and we intensify patrol and cleaning efforts to ensure timely removal of roadside garbage," said Chen Xiaodong, deputy team leader of the Fangta Road Cleaning Team at Jingxiang Company.

In case of rain or haze, the sanitation workers conduct comprehensive leaf clearing to ensure the leaves do not obstruct drainage or hinder normal traffic, ensuring the safety and smooth flow of the roads for citizens.