Feature / District

Pudong puts on a feast of Spring Festival activities

Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  08:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
Amid a joyful festive atmosphere there is plenty to appreciate, from must-see exhibitions to fine dining, impressive stage performances to 5-star accommodation during your holiday.
Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  08:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0

Nice views, must-visit exhibitions, impressive performances, sports events, popular scenic sites, characteristic accommodation, trendy shopping destinations, fine dining, festival marketplaces and high-quality city walks jointly constitute Pudong in the Spring Festival of the Year of Dragon.

In the joyful festive atmosphere, let's appreciate and enjoy an exclusive Spring Festival holiday here.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Bicester Village Shanghai

  • China Art Museum

  • Lujiazui Roundabout 

Nice views

Using photos to capture beautiful scenery and leave a lasting impression plays an important part in holiday celebrations. The 10 landmarks in Pudong are Century Avenue (including Shayan Square), East Bund Riverfront (Wangjiangyi Stations), Lujiazui Roundabout (Oriental Pearl TV Tower) , Shanghai Pudong International Airport, China Art Museum, Qiantan Taikoo Li, Bicester Village Shanghai, Xinchang Ancient Town, Shanghai Romance Park, and Pudong Shangri La, east Shanghai.

Pudong puts on a feast of Spring Festival activities

"Caravaggio. Wonders of the Italian Baroque"

Pudong puts on a feast of Spring Festival activities

"Treasure Reture Home: Special Exhibition of Zhangzhou Kiln Porcelain"

Must-visit exhibitions

Visiting exhibitions during the holiday is always a good choice. Pudong has prepared an art feast for art enthusiasts.

The heavyweight exhibitions are: "Pictures of China, Art Works by Lin Fengmian and Wu Guanzhong;" "Treasure Reture Home: Special Exhibition of Zhangzhou Kiln Porcelain," and "Caravaggio. Wonders of the Italian Baroque," which is the first Caravaggio-themed exhibition in China, is showing at the Museum of Art Pudong through April.

Pudong puts on a feast of Spring Festival activities

Impressive performances

Ten wonderful performances are set to grace the stage during the holiday, ready to captivate the most discerning audience. One of the highlights is "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," a Tony Award-winning production created through international collaboration featuring an all-English performance.

At the Shanghai Romance Park, located at the former Shanghai World Expo site by the Huangpu River, diverse song and dance performances such as "The Romantic Show of Shanghai" will also be showcased. The stage spectacle captures the charm and beauty of Shanghai's culture and is a visual feast for visitors. Additionally, highly anticipated concerts such as "Voice of Spring: Night of Vienna Strauss" and "Marasy Piano Live Tour" at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center will also take place.

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›



Sport events

Sports enthusiasts in Pudong can indulge in a variety of sports events, including ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2024; the National Youth Chess Championship 2024, which aligns with the age groups of the World Youth Chess Championship. Winners in each category earn the qualification to represent China in the World Youth Championship, making it the most influential and high-level traditional youth event domestically.

Other events include the 2024 Huamu community citizen table tennis competition, as well as the Lantern Festival Table Tennis Tournament and the Lantern Festival Basketball Match in Kangqiao Town as part of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games.

Pudong puts on a feast of Spring Festival activities

Popular scenic sites

Pudong has no lack of popular scenic sites which are even more popular during the holiday. "People mountain, people sea" is the common theme of Shanghai Disneyland, Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Shanghai Wildlife Park, the 88th-floor sightseeing hall of Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai Tower Observation Deck, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, Bicester Village Shanghai, Xinchang Ancient Town, and Haishen Village in Huinan Town.

Pudong puts on a feast of Spring Festival activities

Characteristic accommodation

Pudong also is home to various hospitality facilities and nice hotels. Top 10 rated hotels are: The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai Pudong, Mandarin Oriental Pudong Shanghai, The Shanghai International Convention Center Oriental Riverside Hotel, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, Shakaland Shanghai Sanjiagang, Royal Garden Hotel Shanghai, InterContinental Shanghai Harbour City and the Shanghai Jinlin Manor.

Pudong puts on a feast of Spring Festival activities

Trendy shopping destinations

Before, in and after the Spring Festival is traditionally the right time for shopping and Pudong is a major part of Shanghai as an international shopping center. Among dozens of commercial complexes here, the 10 highly recommended are IFC Mall, Super Brand Mall, Next Age Mall, Shanghai Lujiazui Center L+ Mall, Century Link Mall, Kerry Parkside, Shanghai Jinqiao International Commercial Plaza, Qiantan Taikoo Li, Crystal Plaza, and Cham Time Plaza.

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Sanlin Shanghai-style cuisine

  • Xiasha siu mai

Fine dining

The New Year's flavor is largely the taste of local specialty cuisine, in particular traditional ones, which remind us of the aroma of mom's kitchen.

In Pudong, it's the taste of Sanlin pickled vegetables, Zhoupu lamb, Longtan rice wine, tripe with salted vegetable, Gaoqiao songbing (crunchy cake), Sanlingtang pork skin, Laoqiaotou crispy mooncake, Yancang crystal rice cake, Xiasha siu mai, and Sanlin Shanghai-style cuisine.

Festival marketplaces

During the Spring Festival, Pudong will host 10 popular New Year's markets. Among them, the Oriental Pearl Tower will feature a "Fat Dragon" themed market, while Qiantan Taikoo Li will set up a one with the theme "Let's Cherish Well" on its iconic bridge. In addition, other landmarks including Disney Town, Expo Cultural Park, and Chuansha Ancient Town will also have their own Lunar New Year markets.

Pudong puts on a feast of Spring Festival activities

High-quality city walk

Exploring the new trend of city walks is a perfect activity in Pudong. From visiting the skyscrapers in Pudong, going shopping, enjoying a happy family journey, or indulging in a sports and fitness journey, there is no shortage of exciting experiences. Additionally, you can immerse yourself in art exhibitions, take a trip to an ancient town, or even enjoy a picturesque lakeside journey around Dishui Lake. Pudong offers something for everyone!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Century Link Mall
Mao Tower
Super Brand Mall
Oriental Art Center
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Dishui Lake
Huangpu River
Oriental Pearl Tower
Shanghai Disneyland
Qiantan
Lujiazui
Huangpu
Pudong
Shanghai Ocean Aquarium
Jinmao Tower
China Art Museum
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai Tower
Kerry
Disney
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     