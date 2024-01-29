Jing'an looks back at its achievements in the year gone by

Jing'an District lawmakers convened to evaluate their achievements in several areas, such as business, urban revitalization, and the environment, among others, in 2023.

Ti Gong

Business and Economy

Jing'an District attained a regional GDP of more than 198.2 billion yuan (US$27.7 billion) in the first nine months of last year, an increase of 7.8 percent from the previous year.

Last year, it ranked first among Shanghai's downtown districts in general public budget revenue, which climbed by 3 percent from the previous year to 28.78 billion yuan.

Its total retail sales of consumer products were about 171 billion yuan, again topping downtown.

Last year, 236 "first stores" were introduced. The "Ju Fu Chang" neighborhood, named after Julu, Fumin and Changle roads, has become a magnet for domestic independent brands.

Jing'an also maintained its top position in terms of foreign-related business in downtown districts.

Last year, 12 international companies established regional offices in the district. The total volume of imports and exports increased by 7.8 percent year over year to 56.1 billion yuan. Actual foreign direct investment totaled US$1.214 billion, up 43.4 percent year on year.

Its roster of "global service providers" grew to 92, including securities, banks and legal companies. The Nanjing Road West zone, one of the district's major development zones, has pledged to generate 100 billion yuan in total retail consumer goods sales by the end of 2025, making it Shanghai's first commercial zone to do so.

The Suhe Bay area is being transformed into a world-class waterfront zone; the Daning area focuses on culture and innovation; the Shibei area, which evolved out of the Shibei High Technology Park, is focused on digital intelligence; and an international innovation community is emerging.

Innovation

Jing'an had attracted 540 high-tech enterprises by the end of last year, making it one of Shanghai's first demonstration zones for the science and technology service industries.

Last year, one innovative headquarters was established, and 918 invention patents were filed in Jing'an.

Eight large-scale innovation accelerators were created, contributing to the district's open innovation network.

To create a "smart city," 849 administrative affairs have been made available on a one-stop government affairs service portal for online processing. A smart urban management system now supports 12 application scenarios, including transportation, industrial parks and wet markets.

Environment

A total of 17 roadways have been fixed and refurbished, with 10.44 kilometers of overhead wires relocated underground.

Seven spots near the Suzhou Creek bridges have been renovated to create pedestrian and scenic waterfront spaces. A total of 83,100 square meters of green space, 25,200 square meters of vertical green displays and 2.04km of green lanes were constructed.

Sanquan Park and Square Park were completely renovated, and three pocket gardens were established.

Urban Renewal

Ten significant development projects totaling approximately 1.04 million square meters began last year, including the new Jing'an Workers' Cultural Palace in the Baoshan Road Subdistrict. It will span seven levels and 4,939 square meters, offering art, culture, fitness, education and other lifestyle activities.

Land expropriation in 10 worn-out neighborhoods began and was completed in another nine, benefiting 3,229 households.

The construction of Fangua Long, a prominent urban renewal project, has commenced.

Fangua Long was previously one of the wealthiest areas in the former Zhabei District during the 1920s. Despite multiple rounds of rehabilitation, it has fallen into disrepair.

Last year, the 1.36 billion-yuan project was hailed as one of the largest urban regeneration projects in downtown Shanghai, spanning over 26,000 square meters and extending east to Gonghexin Road, south to Tianmu Road M., west to Datong Road and north to the Fangua Long Primary School.

In the next three to four years, six modern apartment complexes will replace the 14 decaying buildings, each with its own kitchen, toilet and balcony. There will be two levels of underground parking, a large courtyard garden in the center and other lifestyle features.

In addition, 800,000 square meters of housing repairs have been completed, and 335 elevators have been placed in old low-rise residential complexes.

Elderly care and childcare

Two nursing facilities were completely renovated last year.

In one year, 475 nursing beds, two community-based eldercare canteens, four community-based eldercare service stations and two community-based elder exercise venues were built. To assist older residents in adjusting to the digital age, the district has organized 274 programs teaching them how to use mobile phones and other smart gadgets. The one-stop eldercare service hotline has been used 11,200 times.

The "Baby House" initiative, which provides temporary and hourly child-care services for children under the age of three, has been extended to all Jing'an subdistricts.

Local primary schools have provided a variety of after-school programs to enrich students' lives while also relieving the pressure on working parents.

Culture and sports

Last year, a variety of cultural events were held, including the sculpture, drama and jazz festivals.

The region has promoted 38 walking trails along the river to allow visitors to discover the historical and cultural attractiveness of Suhe Bay.

Furthermore, 10 jogging pathways and five community fitness centers were constructed or rebuilt. The district-owned sports facilities were made available to 196,200 people at subsidized rates.

Grand sporting events were staged throughout the year, including the eSports tournament, fencing competition and rowing competition.