﻿
Feature / District

Bask in the warmth of the fire and savor scented tea

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
A new winter custom called "gather around the stove to make tea" entails spending time with close friends by the fire and enjoying the scent of tea.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0

A new winter ritual known as “gathering around the stove to make tea” involves spending time with close friends by the fire, enjoying each other’s company and delighting in the delicious scents of tea, roasted chestnuts, persimmons and baked sweet potatoes. When it comes to gathering around to make tea, the charcoal stove has replaced the traditional fire pit, as Shanghai Daily finds out.

Bask in the warmth of the fire and savor scented tea

Tongji Town Wojia Neighborhood Center

Tongji Town Wojia Neighborhood Center has created a calm sanctuary in the courtyard where neighbors can congregate around the stove to enjoy tea, in addition to providing a range of practical services.

Bright lanterns, lush vegetation and wooden tables and chairs that give off a distinctly Chinese courtyard vibe welcome visitors as soon as they enter the place.

In this warm and friendly setting, taking a sip and having heartfelt chats with dear friends gives the impression that time is slowing down.

Life can be hectic. Amid hustle, taking a break to step outside, appreciating the art of slow living, and laughing and telling stories with friends can be a rejuvenating experience.

Time: 9am-9pm (call 13661628725 for reservations)

Address: Bldg 68, 188 Shuowang Rd

硕望路188弄68号

Bask in the warmth of the fire and savor scented tea

Chuqidi Teahouse

Nestled on the Anting Old Street, Chuqidi offers a sweet combination of tea, drinks, food and music.

With a large screen and a well-appointed bar counter, the first floor captivates and provides a cozy space for small gatherings. Meanwhile, an enormous open terrace on the second floor creates a stylistic contrast.

Gathering with loved ones by the fire, brewing a pot of fragrant tea, and roasting sweet potatoes, longans and oranges are all activities perfect for spending quality time together.

Enjoy the old street’s charm and the gentle diffusion of tea aroma. During the day, bask in the sunlight, and at night, the camping lights create a mesmerizing atmosphere.

Time: 10:30am-10pm (call 15900474399 for reservations)

Address: 716 Anting Street

安亭街716号

Bask in the warmth of the fire and savor scented tea

Yue’erju Teahouse

“Jiu xiang bu pa xiang zi shen” is an old Chinese saying which means “a good wine needs no bush.” The same principle applies to tea.

On Xinyuan Road, an elegant and serene teahouse quietly graces the cityscape.

With its simple wooden tables and chairs and a wall that is decorated with a variety of teapots and clay jars, the interior exudes an aura of antiquity that makes it a pleasant place to drink tea.

Customers can personalize their tea by adding favorites, such as pear and tangerine peel.

According to the Yue’erju manager, this procedure results in a more fragrant tea with a subtle sweetness.

Time: 10am-10pm (call 13044117152 for reservations)

Address: Bldg 15, 66 Xinyuan Rd

新源路66弄15号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     