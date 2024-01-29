Visions for Jing'an's future outlined by its prominent citizens

From upgrading of industrial parks to more services for the elderly there is no shortage of proposals to enhance the benefits of living in the district and improve lifestyles.

Li Linbo (vice secretary of the Party Working Committee of Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict):

Zhuang Zhuojia (president of Shanghai Autumn Light Asset Management Co):

Zhang Yun (vice president of Shanghai Shixi High School):

Chen Jiaxin (director of communications and corporate affairs at L'Oréal China):

Wang Lechen (deputy head of Zhongxingcai Guanghua Certified Public Accountants):

Zhao Xin (partner of Group):

