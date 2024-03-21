Accreditation granted for multinational headquarters, R&D center

In a separate move, investment deals in Jiading totalling around US$137 million from six foreign investment projects were signed, covering key industries.

Two Jiading-based enterprises were recently accredited as a multinational regional headquarters and a foreign-invested research and development center.

Johnson Fitness Tech Co Ltd, which makes fitness equipment with products and services delivered to more than 100 countries and regions around the globe, was accredited as a multinational regional headquarters.

At the same time, the Gestamp R&D Center China was accredited as a foreign-invested research and development center. Gestamp is an international group dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of metal automotive components.

In a separate move, investment deals in Jiading totalling around US$137 million from six foreign investment projects were signed, covering key industries including automobiles, electronic information, and digital economy.

In recent years, Jiading has been committed to improving its business environment for investors from around the world. So far, there are a total of 26 multinational regional headquarters and 44 foreign-invested research and development centers across the district that are accredited by the municipal government.