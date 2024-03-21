Wellness hub added to Yuanxiang Lake 'culture loop'

The Johnson Fitness and Cultural Center in Jiading New City is the latest addition to the "culture loop" that strings several architectural masterpieces encircling Yuanxiang Lake.

Yu Chao

Construction of the Johnson Fitness and Cultural Center started recently in Jiading New City, the latest addition to the “culture loop” that strings several architectural masterpieces encircling the Yuanxiang Lake.

Located at the intersection of Tianzhu and Deli roads, the fitness and cultural center is designed to integrate various functions, including fitness and leisure, and sports equipment experience.

“The design concept of the Johnson Fitness and Cultural Center is an Arc of Exercise,” said Lin Shaoan, an executive with Johnson Fitness Tech. “Arc means it is the only arc-shaped building among the 10 major architectures encircling the Yuanxiang Lake, while exercise refers to its theme of fitness.”

“In the future, the center will not only allow visitors to enjoy beautiful scenery from around the globe through visual technology and the Johnson app, but also serve as a great platform for promoting Jiading to the outside world,” Lin added.

The center, spanning a construction area of 553 square meters, is set to be finished by mid-June and start operations in July.