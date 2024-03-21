Neighborhood center brings family feel to industrial park

Jiading's first Wojia Neighborhood Center targeting enterprises nearby as well as local residents opened in the Auto Digital Industrial Park (Shanghai) late last month.

Located at 528 Baian Road with a net area of more than 3,000 square meters, the neighborhood center serves around 65,000 people, including employees at some 500 companies nearby.

The Auto Digital Industrial Park (Shanghai) is the nation’s first auto parts industrial base, achieving a revenue of 96.6 billion yuan (US$13.4 billion) and an output of 85 billion yuan in the previous year.

The neighborhood center is the latest effort by Anting Town to create a “15-minute community service circle.” Comprising a 24-hour self-service area, the center offers services covering consultancy, application filing, residence registration, and talent recruitment, amongst others.

Facilities at the center include a Wojia canteen, reading room, mediation room, audio-video room and a jogging track.

During the opening ceremony, an enterprise alliance of the Auto Digital Industrial Park (Shanghai) as well as an online service platform for the park were also established.