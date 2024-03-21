Feature / District

Carpenter crafts Taihe Hall model in rosewood

Yang Di
Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0
Wang Haiming from Dalu Village, Waigang Town, has completed a rosewood architectural model based on the prototype of the Taihe Hall, after nearly three years of work.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0

Wang Haiming from Dalu Village, Waigang Town, has completed a rosewood architectural model based on the prototype of the Taihe Hall, after nearly three years of work.

The Taihe Hall, also known as the Hall of Supreme Harmony, is a significant structure within the Forbidden City in Beijing, China. It is the largest hall in the complex and was historically used for important imperial ceremonies and events during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

Carpenter crafts Taihe Hall model in rosewood
Liu Xinyu

An intricate model of the Taihe Hall, crafted by Jiading carpenter Wang Haiming

It features an exquisite and sturdy mortise and tenon structure, meticulously selected rosewood materials, and carefully carved decorative patterns. It also showcases classical charm in its carved railings and flying eaves.

Wang, aged 47, was born into a family of carpenters and has been dedicated to learning and inheriting the traditional skills of making and repairing antique furniture. He has a long-standing dream to build a quaint ancient-style house which inspired him to use the wood he had to create this exquisite work of craftsmanship.

“Each little lion on the railing has a unique shape, and the drains shaped like mythical creatures and dragon heads are also faithfully reproduced,” Wang said.

So far, Wang has replicated cultural relics such as the Qing Dynasty rosewood carved bat-patterned auspicious armchair and the Ming Dynasty rosewood painting table.

Moreover, Wang does not stop at replication. His innovative concept is fully reflected in his “Crane Chair.” The chair took 11 months to design and improve, using three types of tenons just for the connection between the backrest and the seat, and the streamlined design of the backrest and armrests conceals ingenious details, improving the comfort of the seat while also enhancing its beauty. It achieves a seamless and smooth effect without paint.

“I also plan to replicate the 12 zodiac chairs from the Summer Palace. Currently, I am still in the stage of researching literature and documents,” Wang said.

Whether he is designing new or replicating a cultural treasure, he hopes to make his works visible to the public, attracting more attention to the charm and modern innovation of Chinese furniture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Summer Palace
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     