Carpenter crafts Taihe Hall model in rosewood

Wang Haiming from Dalu Village, Waigang Town, has completed a rosewood architectural model based on the prototype of the Taihe Hall, after nearly three years of work.

The Taihe Hall, also known as the Hall of Supreme Harmony, is a significant structure within the Forbidden City in Beijing, China. It is the largest hall in the complex and was historically used for important imperial ceremonies and events during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

Liu Xinyu

It features an exquisite and sturdy mortise and tenon structure, meticulously selected rosewood materials, and carefully carved decorative patterns. It also showcases classical charm in its carved railings and flying eaves.

Wang, aged 47, was born into a family of carpenters and has been dedicated to learning and inheriting the traditional skills of making and repairing antique furniture. He has a long-standing dream to build a quaint ancient-style house which inspired him to use the wood he had to create this exquisite work of craftsmanship.

“Each little lion on the railing has a unique shape, and the drains shaped like mythical creatures and dragon heads are also faithfully reproduced,” Wang said.

So far, Wang has replicated cultural relics such as the Qing Dynasty rosewood carved bat-patterned auspicious armchair and the Ming Dynasty rosewood painting table.

Moreover, Wang does not stop at replication. His innovative concept is fully reflected in his “Crane Chair.” The chair took 11 months to design and improve, using three types of tenons just for the connection between the backrest and the seat, and the streamlined design of the backrest and armrests conceals ingenious details, improving the comfort of the seat while also enhancing its beauty. It achieves a seamless and smooth effect without paint.

“I also plan to replicate the 12 zodiac chairs from the Summer Palace. Currently, I am still in the stage of researching literature and documents,” Wang said.

Whether he is designing new or replicating a cultural treasure, he hopes to make his works visible to the public, attracting more attention to the charm and modern innovation of Chinese furniture.