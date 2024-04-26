A life lived in all its glory on the fast track

Sports photographer Chen Di hasn't looked back since he got access to the F1 Chinese Grand Prix race track in 2009, capturing some memorable images on his camera.

After a four-year hiatus, the Chinese Grand Prix returned to the Shanghai International Circuit on April 19. From the first race in 2004 until the 1,000th race in F1 history in 2019, this 上-shaped (the first Chinese character for 上海，Shanghai) circuit has witnessed the inseparable relationship between F1 events, fans and the Jiading District.

Chen Di, a national first-class photographer and president of the Shanghai Art Photography Association’s Sports Photography Branch, has been involved in the planning, marketing and event photography for major global events, including the Chinese Grand Prix.

“China hosted the first Formula One race in 2004. At that time, many Chinese photographers had not yet experienced high-speed racing photography. So, most of the photographs of the first race were captured by foreign professional sports photographers,” Chen explained.

Formula One has strict qualifications for photographers. Chen got his chance in 2009 and became one of the photographers for the Chinese Grand Prix, stepping onto the race track and using his camera to record the lightning-fast moments.

However, the initial efforts dampened Chen’s spirits.

“I watched the cars coming toward me, confidently pressing the shutter, only to find out later that the photo showed an empty track; the cars had already passed,” Chen said. “I had to progressively figure things out. I would sometimes pay great attention to foreign photographers during shoots, noting how they adjusted their cameras, the lenses they used, their movements, and the elements around them. Once they left, I would quickly move to their position and try to do the same.”

Since 2004, the Shanghai International Circuit has hosted a growing number of car events, giving Chen many opportunities to practice photography. He spent those years shooting, gaining experience and familiarizing himself with composition, settings and tracks.

Over the years, he has shot over 100 racing events, walking every corner of the circuit hundreds of times. Capturing the photo “Bulls Out of the Shed” stands out as one of his most memorable experiences.

During the 2011 Chinese Grand Prix, Chen got an opportunity when the Red Bull Racing team’s car entered the pit stop. He dashed to the scene to take a photograph of the car leaving the pits. However, just as he hit the shutter, a team technician approached him and informed him that he was too close to the car. Despite the chaotic setting, he was able to get the shot that is now permanently archived at the China Art Palace.

“Twenty years have gone by, and while I know the shooting spots at the back of my hand, I still believe there’s potential for creativity,” Chen said.