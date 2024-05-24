Shopping festival returns for fourth year

The 2024 Jiading Shopping Festival will focus on five major themes — automobiles, commercial precincts, neighborhoods, services, and integrated consumption.

Yu Chao

The 2024 Jiading Shopping Festival officially opened on April 25.

In its fourth installment this year, the festival will concentrate on five key themes such as automobiles, services, and integrated consumption. It will feature over 200 events, including an auto consumption gala and a celebration of coffee culture.

These events are planned and executed, both online and offline, with the aim of enhancing the overall purchasing sentiment among general consumers.

During the launch ceremony, four business blocks — Xiyun Lou (an open-air riverfront pedestrian mall), Nanxiang Old Street, Anting Old Street and Jiangqiao Old Street — were granted the honor to be designated as the district’s first batch of “distinctive commercial precincts.”

As announced by the local authority earlier, the suburban district will continue to focus on the building and development of key community-focused commercial blocks for the next stage of development of its commercial landscapes.

A well-received annual activity during the shopping festival, which allows consumers to get a maximum cash refund of 1,000 yuan (US$138) for their purchases via online lottery draws, will continue to be held this year.

Through June 23, eight lotteries will be organized and another 1,300 gifts will be distributed to participants who only need to upload their invoice onto the “Shanghai Jiading” app to qualify.

In addition, the Shanghai branch of UnionPay, in cooperation with two major malls in the district — LifeHub@Anting and Nanxiang Incity Mega Mall, will spend nearly 5 million yuan in various promotion campaigns throughout the months-long festival.