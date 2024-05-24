﻿
Geely's Farizon Auto and Jiading collaborate to drive new-energy vehicle innovation

Alex Miao
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-27       0
Shanghai project will mainly cover the production, sales and operation of methanol-hydrogen and electric buses, sanitation vehicles, and heavy trucks for logistics distribution.
Jiading Industrial Zone has partnered with Farizon Auto to foster the growth of the new-energy industry chain and enhance the integration of innovation processes.

Wholly owned by leading automotive company Geely, Farizon Auto is China’s first new-energy commercial vehicle brand, adhering to the two core technology routes — methanol-hydrogen and electric, of which the methanol-hydrogen commercial vehicles have been fully industrialized.

The Shanghai initiative will mainly cover the production, sales and operation of methanol-hydrogen and electric buses, sanitation vehicles and heavy trucks for logistics distribution, which will provide strong support for the construction of a green and intelligent transport system in the city.

Geely
