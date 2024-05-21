Minhang brands on display at coffee culture festival

Minhang coffee companies, including Light Space Cafe, 6th Roaster and Qibao Temple Coffee and Tea, are featured during the 2024 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival.

Minhang coffee brands on display

Minhang coffee companies, including Light Space Cafe, 6th Roaster, Qibao Temple Coffee and Tea, Reeb 1987 Brewhouse and Cafe, and Yan Coffee, are featured during the 2024 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival. A highlight of the items on display was an exhibition of coffee beans from Yunnan Province and 26 countries in the Belt and Road Initiative.



News in brief

AVIC flies in

AVIC Airborne Systems Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviation Industries Corporation of China, announced its establishment in Wujing Town of Minhang District recently. Previously, the town had gathered nine companies in AVIC Airborne Systems' industrial chain. A production base to cover a floor area of 21.5 hectares is under construction in the town.

Chips come

McCain, a leading producer of potato chips, has settled in the Hongqiao International Central Business Zone. About one in every four sticks of potato chips entering the global market is produced by McCain. The company ranked first in the potato category in the 2022 Global Top 100 food and beverage list. Robert Stevens, general manager of McCain China, expressed the company's confidence and trust in the Hongqiao CBD to realize a vision of open, innovative and customer-oriented corporate development.

Tenants accepted

A branch of the New Era Builders and Managers Home, a government-subsidized rental housing project, is receiving tenants at 665 Hangzhong Road in Minhang's Xinhong Subdistrict. The home accommodates workers in key public service sectors, including infrastructure engineering, sanitation, greenery, delivery service and medical care. The Hangzhong Road branch is the first of its kind to try urban community grid digital management, a monitoring and problem-solving mechanism. At the launch ceremony, China Tower Minhang Branch, Shanghai Daopeng Law Firm, Hongguang Economic Cooperative, the community committee of Hanghua No. 1 Neighborhood and Shanghai Valve No. 2 Factory joined the scheme.

Park growth

Minhang is adding 20 pocket parks and 30 kilometers of greenery paths this year. It is also removing borders to achieve city-park integration of 11 of its administered parks. Greenery projects are to be launched in its north Qianwan Park as part of the district's north-south integrated development vision.

Teams triumph

The 4th Shanghai Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Minhang Audition) was held at the district's Hongqiao Venture Capital Harbor in late April. This year's competition attracted teams to participate in six sci-tech divisions – future intelligence, information technology, health, environment protection, high-end equipment manufacturing, and cultural innovation and agriculture sci-tech. About 230 teams stood out from the audition. The panel included experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China Construction Bank and Guotai Junan Securities.

More chargers

The number of electric bike charging stations has soared in the Gaohua residential neighborhood in Minhang's Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict. A total of 36 charging stations, with 360 charging nozzles, have been added, bringing the neighborhood's total to around 600 charging nozzles. The neighborhood, built in the 1950s, has more than 2,000 households.

Food and TCM

Advice for all as xiaoman arrives

Xiaoman, or Grain Buds, the eighth solar term in the traditional Chinese calendar, falls between May 20 and 22 each year.

Xiaoman means seeds from grain are becoming full.

During the season, people's metabolism is said to quicken, which might cause less-efficient blood circulation, fidgeting and laziness.

Proper and moderate exercises such as joggling, tai chi, yoga and five-animal exercises – imitating the movements of tiger, deer, bear, ape and bird – are recommended.

As temperatures differ in the morning and at night, it is suggested people gradually dispense with extra clothing.

They should also go to sleep later and wake up earlier as the days lengthen and the night shortens.

People might feel a loss of appetite. Soup and porridge such as papaya jujube and lotus seed soup and longan congee are recommended.

To make papaya jujube and lotus seed soup, first clean a papaya and peel off its skin, and cut the melon into small chunks. Soften some tremella, jujube and lotus seed in warm water. Then boil water in a wok, add the ingredients and simmer for about two hours.

To make longan congee, longan and polished japonica rice are ingredients. When the porridge is about ready, add some sugar.

These foods are good for calming our minds, reducing worry and improving memory.

Minhang Culture

The port of Minhang

The port along the Huangpu River was probably formed in the Song (AD 960-1279) or Yuan (1271-1368) dynasties. Wooden fences of an ancient port were unearthed about 2 meters below the surface of the ground. The fences are 15-20 meters in width from south to north, and 150 meters long from east to west. The Minhang port used to be an essential military port in the ancient Songjiang region.