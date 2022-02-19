Animation film 'Me and My Winter Games' released nationwide

The film features classic animated images created by Shanghai Animated Film Studio, including the Monkey King, Big-eared Tutu, Detective Mr Black and Calabash Brothers.

Animated film "Me and My Winter Games" premiered in Shanghai on Friday and begins its national screening on Saturday.

The film features classic animated images created by Shanghai Animated Film Studio, including the Monkey King, Big-eared Tutu, Detective Mr Black and Calabash Brothers, to celebrate the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, together with mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon.

Su Da, director of Shanghai Animated Film Studio, said that the film displays both the unyielding sports spirit and the brilliance of Chinese culture.

It is also a new effort of the studio to tell stories of the latest real-life events of the new era with classic cartoon images. The studio will continue to make new explorations in diverse styles and forms of animation.