Feature / Entertainment

Art bonanza set to unfold at Oriental Art Center

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  23:31 UTC+8, 2022-02-18       0
The Shanghai Oriental Art Center will present nearly 50 productions in 73 performances in its 2022 Spring and Summer Performance Season.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  23:31 UTC+8, 2022-02-18       0

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center will present nearly 50 productions in 73 performances in its 2022 Spring and Summer Performance Season, covering the genres of classical music, drama, dance and crossover shows.

Under the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic performing troupes and artists will continue to play lead roles on stage.

The Shanghai Opera House will present the symphony chorus concert "Carmina Burana" on March 13 under the baton of Xu Zhong, followed by a concert by the NCPA Orchestra, the resident orchestra of the National Center for Performing Arts, on March 22, during which Wagner and Dvorak's signature works will be performed.

Art bonanza set to unfold at Oriental Art Center
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will partner with three conductors – Lin Daye, Zhang Yi and Pablo Mielgo from Spain – for three performances between May and July.

Popular Shanghai pianist Zhang Haochen will join hands with the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra for a concert on June 16. Pianist Wang Yujia's recital has been scheduled for July 12.

Chinese musical instrument maestro Fang Jinlong and the Grand Sino Philharmonic Orchestra will present an animation-themed show on May 3.

Art bonanza set to unfold at Oriental Art Center
Ti Gong

Pop and jazz singer James Li will lead the JZ All Stars for a concert on April 30.

As for drama, avant-garde theater director Meng Jinghui's "The Ballad of the Sad Café" has been scheduled for March 4-6.

The Chinese adaptation of the Japanese play "Miracles of the Namiya General Store," based on Japanese writer Keigo Higashino's novel of the same name, will be performed on April 22 and 23.

1 Photo  |  View Slide Show ›
  • Ti Gong

Alfred Hitchcock's classic work "The 39 Steps" has been adapted into a Chinese play that will be staged on July 8 and 9.

"Rite of Spring," a dance drama by China's most famous ethnic dancer and choreographer Yang Liping, will be performed on June 2-5. Gansu Song and Dance Theater's dance drama "Flower Rain on the Silk Road" will be staged on May 14 and 15.

The art center's annual Classic Chinese Opera Series is also nearing its Spring and Summer Performance Season. The series, running from March 11 to April 30, features performers from the Shanghai Jingju Theater Company and other traditional opera troupes from Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Sichuan provinces.

Art bonanza set to unfold at Oriental Art Center
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     