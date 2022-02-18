Art bonanza set to unfold at Oriental Art Center

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center will present nearly 50 productions in 73 performances in its 2022 Spring and Summer Performance Season.

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center will present nearly 50 productions in 73 performances in its 2022 Spring and Summer Performance Season, covering the genres of classical music, drama, dance and crossover shows.

Under the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic performing troupes and artists will continue to play lead roles on stage.

The Shanghai Opera House will present the symphony chorus concert "Carmina Burana" on March 13 under the baton of Xu Zhong, followed by a concert by the NCPA Orchestra, the resident orchestra of the National Center for Performing Arts, on March 22, during which Wagner and Dvorak's signature works will be performed.

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will partner with three conductors – Lin Daye, Zhang Yi and Pablo Mielgo from Spain – for three performances between May and July.

Popular Shanghai pianist Zhang Haochen will join hands with the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra for a concert on June 16. Pianist Wang Yujia's recital has been scheduled for July 12.

Chinese musical instrument maestro Fang Jinlong and the Grand Sino Philharmonic Orchestra will present an animation-themed show on May 3.

Pop and jazz singer James Li will lead the JZ All Stars for a concert on April 30.

As for drama, avant-garde theater director Meng Jinghui's "The Ballad of the Sad Café" has been scheduled for March 4-6.

The Chinese adaptation of the Japanese play "Miracles of the Namiya General Store," based on Japanese writer Keigo Higashino's novel of the same name, will be performed on April 22 and 23.

Alfred Hitchcock's classic work "The 39 Steps" has been adapted into a Chinese play that will be staged on July 8 and 9.

"Rite of Spring," a dance drama by China's most famous ethnic dancer and choreographer Yang Liping, will be performed on June 2-5. Gansu Song and Dance Theater's dance drama "Flower Rain on the Silk Road" will be staged on May 14 and 15.

The art center's annual Classic Chinese Opera Series is also nearing its Spring and Summer Performance Season. The series, running from March 11 to April 30, features performers from the Shanghai Jingju Theater Company and other traditional opera troupes from Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Sichuan provinces.