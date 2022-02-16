The price of pride in the new media era

New urban drama "Pride and Price" offers an insight into the latest scenario of the media industry.

Directed by Wu Bai, it follows a fashion magazine which unexpectedly faces loss of its editor-in-chief when it is in the process of transformation.

Starring Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen and Chinese mainland actors Song Jia and Chen He, the drama is set against a backdrop of the rising influence of new media with the technological innovation of the Internet.

Ti Gong

Traditional media needs to adapt to survive and expand its competitiveness and influence. The script is written by Lei Zhilong, a young scriptwriter who worked as a newspaper editor for seven years.

Wu, whose credits include "Crime Crackdown" and "Sniper," said the 29-episode drama series tends to recount different people's thoughts, perspectives and choices confronted with big changes.

Mainland actress Song Zu'er, known for her popular series "The Bond," plays an intern in the series. Before shooting, she learned how to dress well and fashionably as part of her preparation for the role.

"The series is not only about the transformation of a magazine, but the growth, passion and dreams of young people as well," said Song.

"Any newcomer to the workplace may be at a loss in a totally different environment after leaving school. But it is a rewarding period if they adjust."