Feature / Entertainment

The price of pride in the new media era

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-02-16       0
New urban drama "Pride and Price" offers an insight into the latest scenario of the media industry.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-02-16       0

New urban drama "Pride and Price" offers an insight into the latest scenario of the media industry on Dragon TV daily at 7:30pm.

Directed by Wu Bai, it follows a fashion magazine which unexpectedly faces loss of its editor-in-chief when it is in the process of transformation.

Starring Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen and Chinese mainland actors Song Jia and Chen He, the drama is set against a backdrop of the rising influence of new media with the technological innovation of the Internet.

The price of pride in the new media era
Ti Gong

"Pride and Price" stars Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen.

Traditional media needs to adapt to survive and expand its competitiveness and influence. The script is written by Lei Zhilong, a young scriptwriter who worked as a newspaper editor for seven years.

Wu, whose credits include "Crime Crackdown" and "Sniper," said the 29-episode drama series tends to recount different people's thoughts, perspectives and choices confronted with big changes.

Mainland actress Song Zu'er, known for her popular series "The Bond," plays an intern in the series. Before shooting, she learned how to dress well and fashionably as part of her preparation for the role.

"The series is not only about the transformation of a magazine, but the growth, passion and dreams of young people as well," said Song.

"Any newcomer to the workplace may be at a loss in a totally different environment after leaving school. But it is a rewarding period if they adjust."

The price of pride in the new media era
Ti Gong

The series offers an insight into the latest scenario of the media industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     