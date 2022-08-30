Feature / Entertainment

Back-stage story of China's founding ceremony

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0
"Live Broadcast the Founding Ceremony of PRC," a play that tells the behind-the-scenes story of the historical event, will soon make its Shanghai debut.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0

The back-stage story of the live radio broadcast of the People's Republic of China's founding ceremony will be told in a play presented by the National Theater of China in October.

The play, "Live Broadcast the Founding Ceremony of PRC," is set in mid-August 1949 when the country's two major radio stations broadcast the historical ceremony for all Chinese people and the world. Employees of the two stations joined hands to overcome technical difficulties and complete the mission.

It's the country's first stage production to recall the historical event. For the National Theater of China, the challenge is to break people's stereotypical impression of patriotic-themed productions.

Back-stage story of China's founding ceremony
Ti Gong

The play uses real-time shooting to tell a patriotic-themed story in an innovative way.

The creators applied real-time shooting to the play as some of the actors' performances are shot on stage and projected on a screen at the same time, creating a dramatic bond between reality and the past.

This will be the second production the National Theater of China has performed in Shanghai in the past two months. Its signature play, "The Yellow Storm," wrapped up its run at Shanghai Culture Square earlier this week. It was adapted from the epic novel "Four Generations Under One Roof" by Chinese novelist and playwright Lao She.

The performances, initially scheduled for last August, were postponed three times due to the pandemic.

Back-stage story of China's founding ceremony
Ti Gong

The National Theater of China's "The Yellow Storm" is popular among Shanghai audiences.

Performance info:

Dates: October 14-16, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-980 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     