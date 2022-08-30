Back-stage story of China's founding ceremony

"Live Broadcast the Founding Ceremony of PRC," a play that tells the behind-the-scenes story of the historical event, will soon make its Shanghai debut.

The back-stage story of the live radio broadcast of the People's Republic of China's founding ceremony will be told in a play presented by the National Theater of China in October.

The play, "Live Broadcast the Founding Ceremony of PRC," is set in mid-August 1949 when the country's two major radio stations broadcast the historical ceremony for all Chinese people and the world. Employees of the two stations joined hands to overcome technical difficulties and complete the mission.

It's the country's first stage production to recall the historical event. For the National Theater of China, the challenge is to break people's stereotypical impression of patriotic-themed productions.

The creators applied real-time shooting to the play as some of the actors' performances are shot on stage and projected on a screen at the same time, creating a dramatic bond between reality and the past.

This will be the second production the National Theater of China has performed in Shanghai in the past two months. Its signature play, "The Yellow Storm," wrapped up its run at Shanghai Culture Square earlier this week. It was adapted from the epic novel "Four Generations Under One Roof" by Chinese novelist and playwright Lao She.



The performances, initially scheduled for last August, were postponed three times due to the pandemic.

Performance info:

Dates: October 14-16, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-980 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.