Immersive musical provides insight into golden age of rock

  11:41 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
The new version of the immersive musical "Little Jack" has returned to Ark LiveHouse as its resident performance.
Set to the backdrop of a pub in London in the 1960s, the musical centers on a rock band's leader singer's growth and romantic memories with a girl named Julie.

The new version of the immersive musical "Little Jack" has returned to Ark LiveHouse as its resident performance.

Set to the backdrop of a pub in London in the 1960s, the musical centers on a rock band's leader singer's growth and romantic memories with a girl named Julie.

"The musical depicts the simplest forms of love and a man's perseverance in pursuing his dream," said director Ma Yuan. "It is a stage production with healing power for people in the fast-paced society."

Nostalgic elements of rock bands like The Beatles are incorporated into the musical's sets of an exotic pub, old railway station, street and beach in the golden age of rock.

Chinese rock star and Click#15 lead singer Ricky plays the lead role in the musical's September performances.

The 100-minute show also invites the audience to be part of the storyline and interact with the singers on stage as interesting and mysterious characters.

Tickets for the show's first running until the end of October are available on Maoyan.

Performance info:

Dates: through October 30

Venue: Ark LiveHouse

Address: Bldg 35, 989 Sichuan Rd N.

