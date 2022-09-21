Feature / Entertainment

Wang Zichuan gives a new interpretation to Levin's play 'Ya'akobi and Leidental'

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
Wang Zichuan, an actor and director, has turned Israeli playwright Hanoch Levin's early work "Ya'akobi and Leidental" into a monodrama.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0

"Ya'akobi and Leidental," a grotesque comedy by Israel's most celebrated playwright Hanoch Levin, has been adapted into a monodrama by actor and director Wang Zichuan. It will be staged at Theater Young over the weekend.

The play deals with a simple love triangle but is dotted with witty black humor. Ya'akobi is tired of his friend Leidental and falls in love with a woman who claims to be a pianist. Leidental doesn't want to end the friendship either, but also falls in love with the same woman. The three desperate souls love and hurt each other, trapped in their own personal struggles.

Wang Zichuan gives a new interpretation to Levin's play 'Ya'akobi and Leidental'
Wang Li

Wang Zichuan has adapted the play into a monodrama.

The play was one of Levin's early works and the first play he directed in 1972. The Israeli dramatist's style is often compared to the works of Harold Pinter and Samuel Beckett.

As an actor and director with a strong personality, Wang Zichuan's works, both on stage and in film, are often considered weird, dramatic, and interesting. The sincerity of his creation is often showcased in simple lines and vivid body language.

While adapting the play, Wang removed the female character and reworked the original text. In his version, Leidental is not a man but a cat. Ya'akobi and the cat tell one story from two different perspectives.

Wang Zichuan gives a new interpretation to Levin's play 'Ya'akobi and Leidental'
Wang Li

The absence of the female character and the communication barrier between Ya'akobi and Leidental have added to the characters' loneliness and the grotesqueness of the play.

Performance info:

Dates: September 23-24, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Theater Young

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     