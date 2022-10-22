﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Chinese drama film "Home Coming" hits North American big screen

  08:38 UTC+8, 2022-10-22       0
Chinese drama film "Home Coming" opened Friday in a limited theatrical release in North America.
Chinese drama film "Home Coming" opened Friday in a limited theatrical release in North America.

The film is being released by CMC Pictures with English subtitles in more than 50 selected theaters in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego, Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and a few other North American cities with a large overseas Chinese population.

Based on real events, through desert and artillery fire, the film depicts a perilous journey of two unarmed Chinese diplomats taking 125 overseas Chinese to flee a war-torn country. Directed by Rao Xiaozhi, the film stars Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai and Yin Tao.

"Home Coming" dominated China's box office during the National Day holiday starting October 1. The weeklong holiday is known as a golden week for major cultural and tourism consumption and is usually a lucrative moviegoing period in China.

The film has garnered over 1.36 billion yuan (US$188 million) to date at the box office after three weeks, according to Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.

"Home Coming" has received positive feedback from Chinese moviegoers with a rating of 9.6 points out of 10 from 350,000 viewers on Maoyan platform.

CMC Pictures, one of the leading distributors of Chinese films in the global market, has previously announced the worldwide distribution plan for the title and will release it in the North America, Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia and the rest of major film markets from Friday.

Source: Xinhua
