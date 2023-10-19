Shanghai Edition turns into Hotel of Horrors for Halloween

Get ready for the spookiest night of the year with the Hotel Of Horrors Halloween party at the Shanghai Edition hotel.

Get ready for the spookiest night of the year with the "Hotel Of Horrors" Halloween party organized by event planner Space Panda at the Shanghai Edition hotel.

Slip into your most spine-chilling costume and prepare for a full hotel takeover like no other, with a thrilling night of fright and fun.

With three stages, two indoors and one on the roof top, there will be non-stop entertainment from late afternoon until sunrise.

Two foreign DJs and a dozen talented local acts will provide the beats,ensuring that you can dance the night away in a haunted atmosphere that has been well-planned to send shivers down your spine.

Info

Date: Oct 28, 5pm-3am

Venue: The Shanghai Edition hotel

Address: 199 Nanjing Road E. 南京东路199号

Admission: Early bird ticket: 168 yuan

Pre-sale ticket: 198 yuan

Regular ticket: 228 yuan