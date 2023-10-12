7th Pingyao International Film Festival opens in north China

The 7th Pingyao International Film Festival opened on Wednesday in the ancient town of Pingyao in north China's Shanxi Province.

Themed "Modern Times," the festival will screen a total of 57 films from 33 countries and regions next week, including films from China, France and Tunisia, organizers said.

Pingyao, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will host the world premieres of 40 percent of the films.

Renowned Chinese director Jia Zhangke said that the festival, which he co-founded, aims to promote the evolution of new directors and help Chinese films "go global."

By screening excellent films from around the world, the festival focuses on the discovery and active promotion of outstanding new works by young directors from non-Western countries, according to Jia.

The Pingyao International Film Festival has become an important window for the introduction of foreign-language films into China. Over its past six iterations, more than 40 percent of all shortlisted foreign-language films have been purchased by domestic distribution companies.

Founded in 2017, the Pingyao International Film Festival is held annually in Pingyao. It focuses on discovering and promoting outstanding works by young directors from emerging and developing countries.