Family estrangement and societal issues in focus

  17:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-14       0
A Shanghai-based realistic movie, "Happiness In Between," began shooting in Xujing Town of Qingpu District on Saturday.
Ti Gong

The ceremony for the start of the movie's production.

Ti Gong

Old photos about the film

It reflects the town and the city's rapid development, residents' livelihood improvement and the charming rhythm of the city.

In Shanghai dialect subtitled in English, the film also explores topics such as an aging society and solutions to fill the generation gap. The script received an award from the ARRI's International Support Program at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival.

Ti Gong

Nostaglic images.

It tells the heart-touching story of a retired engineer Chen Guodong and his daughter.

As Chen devoted all his energy and enthusiasm into the development of the nation, he missed the growth of his daughter, leading to misunderstanding and estrangement, which became an unbreakable shackle for them.

Experiencing death of beloved ones and aging, the father stepped out, opened his heart and embarked on a spiritual journey of reconciliation both for his daughter and himself.

The movie discusses social topics like the re-establishment of emotional bonds and retirement living.

Ti Gong

The movie poster.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
