Bellagio rooftop to hold season closing party

Local party planner Space Panda will host a rooftop season closing party at the Bellagio hotel on Saturday (Oct 14), starting at 3pm.

Saturday is the last chance to party on the Bellagio hotel rooftop this season.

As the sun bathes the city in golden light, it will be an afternoon and evening of non-stop beats and electrifying performances.

Participants will be immersed in a sonic journey and the lineup of new DJs is sure to surprise and delight, delivering a perfect soundtrack to guests' outdoor memories.

Guests can indulge in music, dance, and good vibes while savoring delicious cocktails and soaking in the stunning views.

The rooftop festival is the perfect way to bid farewell to the outdoors this season while creating lasting memories with friends old and new.

Date: Oct 14, 3pm-10pm

Venue: Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

Address: 188 Beisuzhou Road, near Zhapu Road, Hongkou District

虹口区北苏州路188号,近乍浦路

Admission: 118-178 yuan (includes a drink)