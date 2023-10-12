Shanghai to hold healing arts festival on Sunday

The 9th Shanghai Healing Arts Festival will kick off on October 15 with various bilingual events and workshops teaching one to relieve and heal oneself.

The festival, organized by Suzhou-based Octave institute, will present all-day non-stop healing events around the theme of "Healing oneself, your loved ones, and the Earth".

According to Octave, healing is not out of reach, but is hidden in every moment of people's lives, such as the practices of thinking and acting.

Everyone can experience their own self-healing and understand the true meaning of the art of healing, the institute believes.

The workshops will have different themes and participants can start their healing life through workshops on themes including diet, breathing, sleep, and exercise.

There will also be healing art activities such as tea tasting, singing bowl therapy, dancing, meditation, and art therapy.

Some of the teachers are foreign healing experts and the workshops will be bilingual.

Date: Oct 15, 10am-7pm

Venue: The Living Room by Octave

Address: 357 Jianguo Road W., near Taiyuan Road, Xuhui District

徐汇区建国西路357号,近太原路

Admission: 49 yuan for single ticket (includes a meal and a drink)

199 yuan for family ticket (for two adults and one child, includes a meal, three drinks and a gift)

*Lectures and workshops will be charged separately.