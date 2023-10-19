﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Maker Faire brings educational family fun to Shanghai

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:25 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0
Originating in California, the world's largest festival of invention creativity allows families to experience activities using science, technology, engineering, arts, and crafts.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:25 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0

The Shanghai edition of the Maker Faire, the world's largest family festival of invention creativity, is bringing its educational family fun to Huangpu District.

Originating in California in 2006, the fair allows families to experience activities based on science and technology, engineering, and arts and crafts.

The two-day festival is on this weekend, from 10am to 6pm each day.

At the fair, families can enjoy and take part in a wide range of exhibits, workshops, and activities designed to inspire and encourage anyone to become a maker.

Four high school teams from the globally renowned FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) will also showcase their skills.

Drone Soccer is a cutting-edge fusion of technology and sports, where agile drones take the field to play an exhilarating game of soccer.

Teams of skilled pilots manoeuvre the drones to score goals and outmanoeuvre their opponents.

Visitors can also see a clash of robotic titans as high technology robots go head-to-head in a fight tournament, considered a showdown of power, strategy, and innovation.

Visitors can also watch the customized drones take flight in a fierce competition, as they and their pilots battle it out in the skies.

There will also be stage shows and performances focused on science, and hands-on workshops.

Food and drinks will be provided at the site.

Pre-sale tickets are available until Friday. Kids below 1.2 meters tall may participate for free.

Info

Date: Oct 21 to 22, 10am to 6pm

Address: Rd and Beijing Rd E., Huangpu District 黄浦区圆明园路/北京东路交叉口

Admission:

Pre-sale ticket: 90 yuan for adult / 80 yuan for teen or kid under 18

Door ticket: 110 yuan for adult / 100 yuan for teen or kid under 18

Maker Faire brings educational family fun to Shanghai
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     