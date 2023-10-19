Maker Faire brings educational family fun to Shanghai

Originating in California, the world's largest festival of invention creativity allows families to experience activities using science, technology, engineering, arts, and crafts.

The Shanghai edition of the Maker Faire, the world's largest family festival of invention creativity, is bringing its educational family fun to Huangpu District.

Originating in California in 2006, the fair allows families to experience activities based on science and technology, engineering, and arts and crafts.

The two-day festival is on this weekend, from 10am to 6pm each day.

At the fair, families can enjoy and take part in a wide range of exhibits, workshops, and activities designed to inspire and encourage anyone to become a maker.

Four high school teams from the globally renowned FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) will also showcase their skills.

Drone Soccer is a cutting-edge fusion of technology and sports, where agile drones take the field to play an exhilarating game of soccer.

Teams of skilled pilots manoeuvre the drones to score goals and outmanoeuvre their opponents.

Visitors can also see a clash of robotic titans as high technology robots go head-to-head in a fight tournament, considered a showdown of power, strategy, and innovation.

Visitors can also watch the customized drones take flight in a fierce competition, as they and their pilots battle it out in the skies.

There will also be stage shows and performances focused on science, and hands-on workshops.

Food and drinks will be provided at the site.

Pre-sale tickets are available until Friday. Kids below 1.2 meters tall may participate for free.

Info

Date: Oct 21 to 22, 10am to 6pm

Address: Rd and Beijing Rd E., Huangpu District 黄浦区圆明园路/北京东路交叉口

Admission:

Pre-sale ticket: 90 yuan for adult / 80 yuan for teen or kid under 18

Door ticket: 110 yuan for adult / 100 yuan for teen or kid under 18