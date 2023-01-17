﻿
Feature / Entertainment

TV program captures judges at work on classic cases

A TV program being broadcast on News Channel throws light on some of the well-known legal cases in Shanghai from the judges' perspectives.
The program records how judges help people deal with thorny issues.

The Shanghai High People's Court and SMG News aired the first legal show in China on News Channel. The program, which is about the daily work of the court, has been appreciated by viewers.

The 12-episode program titled, "The First Line of Implementation," narrates the history behind some well-known cases from the judges' perspectives.

The judges also discuss these cases and the meticulous research involved regarding judicial implementation.

Additionally, the program shows how they mediate and assist people in resolving a variety of complex issues, including family, neighborhood, and economic disagreements.

The show is in its fourth season.

The audience enjoyed the first three seasons' in-depth investigation of numerous contemporary themes.

Classic cases are discussed in the program.

It is the fourth season of the popular legal series.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
