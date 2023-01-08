Latest topics discussed in metaverse news program

"Morning Metaverse," China's first news program about the metaverse, went to air on Dragon TV on Sunday.

The weekly program presented by SMG News is hosted by virtual compere Shen Xiaoya. The digital animated news anchor of Shanghai Media Group has shown up in live news reports for important events such as the China International Import Expo and China International Cartoon & Game Expo.

The virtual hostess will share the latest information and trends about the metaverse every Sunday morning in the new program. She will also interpret China's new policies regarding the flourishing metaverse industry.

The program invites experts and industry insiders to discuss trendy topics about metaverse.

The metaverse is the concept of a digital reality where people gather to socialize, work and interact virtually. It blends aspects of social media with various new technologies like cloud computing, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Professor Zhao Xing, an expert in metaverse from Fudan University said that metaverse is the profound human imagination about a digital future. The innovative program will help to impel the development of the metaverse.