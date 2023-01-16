﻿
Heartthrob to sing theme song for long-awaited spy thriller

Mainland heartthrob Wang Yibo will sing the theme song of the highly anticipated spy thriller "Hidden Blade," which will be released on January 22, the Chinese Lunar New Year.
From left: "Hidden Blade" producer Yu Dong, director Cheng Er and actor Wang Yibo

Mainland heartthrob Wang Yibo will sing the theme song of the highly anticipated spy thriller "Hidden Blade."

The film, which will be released on January 22, the Chinese Lunar New Year, is the latest offering by director Cheng Er.

Celebrated Hong Kong actor Tony Leung will star with Wang as they play impressive roles in the movie.

Set in Shanghai in the early 1940s, the film centers on the efforts of underground members of the Communist Party of China to send confidential files to protect the country.

The theme song's lyrics were written by director Cheng as an ode to the sacrifices of many unsung heroes. Cheng also spoke highly of Wang and Leung's acting prowess in the film.

Wang Yibo will sing the theme song of the movie "Hidden Blade."

Wang Yibo also stars in the "Hidden Blade".

Famed Hong Kong actor Tony Leung in a scene from "Hidden Blade."

