Shanghai Disney Resort ushers in the Chinese New Year with Judy Hopps

Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes the Year of the Rabbit alongside Judy Hopps, with a range of themed activities from festive decor, food and entertainment.

Get ready to hop into the Year of the Rabbit with a lineup of special celebrations at the Shanghai Disney Resort, from January 13 to February 10.

During the month-long festivities, not only can guests continue to enjoy the Disney Winter Frostival, but can also experience the new festive décor, delightful entertainment, deliciously comforting food and unique merchandise that all pay tribute to timeless Chinese traditions in signature Disney style.

Known as one of the Chinese zodiac's most happy-go-lucky animals, the auspicious rabbit, Judy Hopps, brings her fun to every corner of the resort this Spring Festival, which falls on January 22. The park is also adorned with special lanterns, décor and social walls which take guests a trip of rabbit discovery.



Judy will receive her very own mosaic among the 12 zodiac signs in the Garden of the Twelve Friends. Echoing the year's optimism and her "try everything" attitude, the mosaic depicts Judy cheerfully heading to the metropolis of Zootopia by train, as the landmark skyline awaits, brimming with adventure.

Judy will also appear in the popular shows returning to Mickey Avenue this year. Additionally, guests will be able to catch Judy at selfie spots on Mickey Avenue, complete with a cheerful new overlay for the holidays that will make these photos a one-of-a-kind souvenir for the Year of the Rabbit.

Continuing the annual New Year tradition of wishing cards, guests will have the opportunity to receive a special rabbit-shaped card with pictures of Judy or StellaLou in limited quantities each day. They can write down their intentions and wishes, and hang them in the Garden of the Twelve Friends.

No Spring Festival is complete without a feast with family, and this Spring Festival, guests will also have the chance to be among the first to dine at Donald's Dine 'n Delights in Disneytown, scheduled to open in mid January.

The first Disney-themed restaurant in Disneytown is sure to charm its way onto every food lover's list this winter with its cozy dining environment and rich storytelling. It will be serving seasonally inspired Western cuisine with an Asian touch.

A new Spring Festival coupon package is available for guests to enjoy even more discounts at the Shanghai Disney Resort this holiday season. The online coupon package includes six different coupons, offering guests special discounts for purchases of early-bird combos, food and beverage products, and "Illuminate! A Night-time Celebration" imagination terrace. The coupon package is available first come, first served free of charge through the Shanghai Disney Resort official app or Shanghai Disney Resort official WeChat account from January 17 through February 14, and are valid for 15 days.