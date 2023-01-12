﻿
Chinese fight against a discriminatory bill in US to be made into a film

Noted director Gao Feng will film the true story of Chinese restaurant owners in Philadelphia fighting a discriminatory bill.
Director Gao Feng will make a movie based on the true story of Chinese restaurant owners in the United States who fought against a discriminatory law in Philadelphia that hurt their businesses.

A legislation issued in 2005 required takeout eateries, primarily Chinese cuisine restaurants, in Philadelphia to close by 11pm.

The ordinance was repealed only in 2019 following continued protests and collaborative efforts by the Chinese restaurant owners.

Yang Yuqi (right) will star in the film. The actress hopes that with the film, the world will better understand Chinese people.

The film will star Yang Yuqi, a Chinese American actress with an MFA from George Washington University's Academy of Classical Acting.

Her performance in Shakespeare Theater Company's "Much Ado About Nothing" impressed Gao.

Yang said some foreigners hold prejudices against Chinese people due to a lack of understanding. As an actress, she aspires to dispel those stereotypes and help the world better understand Chinese people.

Gao, whose credits include "Heaven's Beat," said it's a touching story of a group of brave and strong-willed Chinese people who changed the law and their own destinies. He felt proud to share their stories with the rest of the world.

Gao Feng will direct the film on courageous Chinese people in the United States.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
