Ti Gong

From June 21 until August 31, a whole host of cool seasonal offerings at Shanghai Disney Resort, from energetic entertainment, new character experiences, all-new menus, to stylish merchandise, will help guests plan for chilled-out summer travels with their friends and family.

Ti Gong

Ralph and Vanellope from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wreck-It Ralph" will make their debut at Shanghai Disney Resort on June 23 in a special ceremony in front of Storytellers Statue. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer, Ralph and Vanellope will transform the Pepsi E-Stage into a smashing disco with the new show, "Ralph Breaks the Dance Floor," inviting guests to join them as a cast of Disney dancers and live singers show off their best summer dance moves echoing the seasonal vibes.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Getting into the summer spirit are Mickey and Friends, who are dressing up as tourists in bright and cheerful outfits and ready to enjoy summer in the park. Duffy and Friends will also be wearing their new summer fashions inspired by a fun bubble party. With a fresh color palette and bubble elements, their new outfits depict an easy, breezy summer moment. They will be on Mickey Avenue throughout the summer waiting for hugs and ready to sign autographs in their trendy new clothes.

It wouldn't be summer without the return of the much-anticipated "Disney Duffy's Splashing Pre-Parade," – which is guaranteed to cause a splash as it sprays and soaks guests along the parade route – and the cooling "Summer Blast" castle show featuring iconic characters and fresh jet streams of water gushing from the stage. Also returning is "Farmer Al's Splash-Around" – the kid-friendly show will be back in Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land for buckets of fun. Additionally, guests can look forward to the cool summer version of the swashbuckling "Swabbie Fight" in Treasure Cove. Guests can also enjoy musical vibes in a new show over in Adventure Isle, where four passionate musicians will perform as part of the newly formed "Adventure Isle Explorer Band." During their travels, the four-piece, lively ensemble will bring their spirited musical interaction to guests passing by.

This season, a special Stitch Day Celebration performance will be held on June 26 to celebrate the adorable space invader Experiment 626, a.k.a. Stitch, as he joins his friend Lilo on the Pepsi E-stage in Tomorrowland.

Guests visiting the park will also have the chance to have a surprise encounter with Lilo and Stitch in Tomorrowland, and to savor Stitch-inspired food and beverage items.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Right on time for a fun-tastic summer, guests can anticipate the return of another iconic experience as Disney Pin Trading launches at Shanghai Disney Resort. Coinciding with Shanghai Disneyland's 7th anniversary on June 16, this beloved interactive Disney activity will give guests the opportunity to bring home wonderful memories while making friends along the way by trading pins with cast members wearing a lanyard or accessory. Commemorating the 7th anniversary of the resort, guests will be able to buy a specially designed anniversary pin for the occasion to begin their pin trading journey.

To put the finishing touches on a summer visit to Shanghai Disney Resort, the Summer Night Market will be held in Disneytown every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays starting June 22 through to August 27.