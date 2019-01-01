Veteran Indian filmmaker brings latest work to SIFF

Nandita Das, who has starred in over 40 feature films in 10 languages, brought her latest work, "Zwigato," to Shanghai as part of the SIFF Films of Jury Presidents and Juries.

Das, who has starred in over 40 feature films in 10 different languages, has brought her latest work "Zwigato" which is being screened here as part of the SIFF Films of Jury Presidents and Juries.

The film, which stars a popular Indian comedian in the lead role, deals with a food delivery rider struggling to come to terms with the digital world of ratings and incentives.

Das won acting honors with her debut film "1947 Earth" and in the coming years picked up more awards at the Santa Monica and Cairo international film festivals.

Her directorial ventures "Firaaq" and "Manto" have been screened internationally, including at SIFF.

Das, whose father was a celebrated painter and mother a writer, holds a master's degree in social work and puts it to good use by voicing her support for children's rights, HIV/AIDS awareness, and opposing violence against women.

She is a regular on the TEDx circuit, and has spoken out against the "biggest hypocrisy of our times: poverty and education".