﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Veteran Indian filmmaker brings latest work to SIFF

﻿ Bivash Mukherjee
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Bivash Mukherjee Ma Xuefeng Zhong Youyang
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
Nandita Das, who has starred in over 40 feature films in 10 languages, brought her latest work, "Zwigato," to Shanghai as part of the SIFF Films of Jury Presidents and Juries.
﻿ Bivash Mukherjee
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Bivash Mukherjee Ma Xuefeng Zhong Youyang
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0

Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Yao Minji. Subtitles by Chen Jie and Zhong Youyang.

Veteran Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das is in Shanghai for the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Das, who has starred in over 40 feature films in 10 different languages, has brought her latest work "Zwigato" which is being screened here as part of the SIFF Films of Jury Presidents and Juries.

The film, which stars a popular Indian comedian in the lead role, deals with a food delivery rider struggling to come to terms with the digital world of ratings and incentives.

Das won acting honors with her debut film "1947 Earth" and in the coming years picked up more awards at the Santa Monica and Cairo international film festivals.

Her directorial ventures "Firaaq" and "Manto" have been screened internationally, including at SIFF.

Das, whose father was a celebrated painter and mother a writer, holds a master's degree in social work and puts it to good use by voicing her support for children's rights, HIV/AIDS awareness, and opposing violence against women.

She is a regular on the TEDx circuit, and has spoken out against the "biggest hypocrisy of our times: poverty and education".

Veteran Indian filmmaker brings latest work to SIFF
Dong Jun / SHINE

Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das at the opening ceremony of SIFF.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     